INDIANAPOLIS – Columbia City High School in northeast Indiana has launched six State Earn and Learn (SEAL) programs—the most SEALs for one school or education provider in the state.
The six SEAL programs are in advanced manufacturing, welding, fire and rescue, health science (CNA), education professions and emergency medical services. SEAL programs are state-certified through the Office of Work-Based Learning and Apprenticeship (OWBLA), which is part of Gov. Eric J. Holcomb’s Next Level Agenda.
Each of the programs includes multiple employer partners that provide opportunities for students to work and learn through internships and summer employment opportunities. Students in each program also earn several industry-recognized credentials through Career and Technical Education (CTE) and dual credit through Ivy Tech Community College.
