INDIANAPOLIS — In a recent grant awards program, 38 communities received state dollars to support trail development. Columbia City is one of those communities.
The city received $1,802,734. It will be used to create a 1.17 mile addition of the Blue River Trail. The northern portion of this addition will go from Vine Street to Chauncey and Spencer before crossing Main Street to connect to the trail. The southern section will run along Vine Street and connect to the Columbia City High School, located on Ind. 9.
The Columbia City grant award is part of $65 million that was available in the third round of the Next Level Trails program.
This program is a piece of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s Next Level Connections program, created to improve the state’s infrastructure through highway projects, expansion of rural broadband services and expanded rail projects.
Initially, the program received $90 million, with $60 million more added.
“Trails connect communities together in such a personal way and are perfect pathways to good mental and physical well-being,” Gov. Holcomb said. “These continued quality-of-life investments will reap generational economic and tourism development dividends and further showcase Indiana’s incredible outdoor experiences.”
A $150 million grant program, Next Level Trails is the largest infusion of trails funding in state history. In rounds one and two, a total of $55 million was awarded to 35 communities. To date, $120 million has been awarded to build 190 miles of trails throughout Indiana. Ninety-four percent of Hoosiers live within five miles of a trail.
For example, three sections of the Nickel Plate Trail in Indianapolis, Fishers, and Noblesville were selected, as well as smaller local projects in Jasper, Middlebury, Shelbyville, and Huntington.
“The DNR listens to the recreational and outdoor needs of Hoosiers,” Bortner said. “We are excited to expand our partnerships with local governments and non-profits to bring these important connections and amenities to communities across Indiana.”
The grants awarded in the third round include 17 regional projects and 21 local projects. The list of awards, project descriptions, and a map are posted at on.IN.gov/NLT-round-3.
The third-round grant recipients are contributing $37.4 million in matching value, resulting in a $102.4 million total investment in trails. The program requires a minimum 20 percent project match, which can include monetary contributions, land value, and in-kind donations of materials and labor.
