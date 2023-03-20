NORTH MANCHESTER — Columbia City High School senior Madison “Maddy” Anderson has won Manchester University’s full-ride Honors Scholarship.
Given to just one incoming Manchester student each year, the scholarship covers tuition, fees, on-campus room and meal plan expenses for up to four years.
“Maddy exemplifies the four values of the Manchester University Honors Program: Learning, Leadership, Integrity, and Community, said Alissa Roberts, family and consumer sciences teacher at the high school, in her recommendation to the selection committee. “Her commitment, hard work, intellect and true compassion will take her anywhere she chooses to go and will positively influence those she encounters along the way. She will make the most of any opportunity afforded her. She knows the value of education and will use her knowledge to better the lives of those around her.”
Anderson hopes to become a therapist or social worker.
“Maddy will join a community of honor students who support each other every step of the way,” said Manchester Associate Professor Tim McKenna-Buchanan, program director. “The Honors Program at Manchester is unique because students are encouraged to work with faculty mentors to design their own, personalized academic projects. This offers students flexible opportunities as they challenge themselves with complex perspectives and interdisciplinary ideas.”
Anderson is already a leader in the high school’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), club advisor Roberts said. Anderson has served as a chapter officer since her freshman year. She competed in FCCLA Students Taking Action for Recognition (STAR) Events every year of high school, winning the state competition in Career Investigation and earning a silver medal at the national level.
For the past two years Anderson has worked to start, organize and maintain the middle school’s FCCLA chapter. She has also organized and helped with numerous community service projects for the FCCLA chapter, including making dog treats for the Humane Shelter, writing personal notes to and collecting donations for senior citizens, and organizing diaper collections for Babe of Whitley County.
“Maddy is leadership personified, and she exhibits a high level of academic curiosity,” said Manchester President Dave McFadden. “We are proud to offer her this scholarship.”
