Maddy Anderson is with her parents, Chad and Amanda, on March 8 at Columbia City High School as she accepts the full-ride Honors Scholarship to Manchester. With them, standing, are Manchester admissions officials Brandi Chauncey and Noah Vanhorn.

 Contributed

NORTH MANCHESTER — Columbia City High School senior Madison “Maddy” Anderson has won Manchester University’s full-ride Honors Scholarship.

Given to just one incoming Manchester student each year, the scholarship covers tuition, fees, on-campus room and meal plan expenses for up to four years.

