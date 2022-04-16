COLUMBIA CITY — Theater returns to Columbia City through an upcoming performance by the Columbia City High School Fine Arts students. They will be performing the play "Thurgoode" for the public Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23.
The performance will be at the high school with show times to start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10, and can be purchased through a cast member or by going to the link on the Columbia City Fine Arts Facebook page.
"Thurgoode" was written by Whitley County native Heather Ransone, and tells the story of a high school student named Charlie. Charlie suffers from Dissociative Identity Disorder from trauma that she experienced in her life. The play follows her and the eight personalities that live in her head. She works with Dr. Thurgoode to get rid of these voices. What is left behind though for Charlie is navigating through her loneliness.
"It's about a girl trying to understand relationships with people personified in a disorder," said Lila Ward, who plays Katie, one of those eight personalities. "It's about figuring your way through all of that."
"It's about someone who is learning to accept themself, learning more about who they are and learning about how other people are important in one's own life," added Lillia Jones, who plays a different personality named Amy.
"'Thurgoode' is a great piece that shows the struggles of teenage life in an ever-changing society," said Director Shane Barkley.
It's an idea that hits home even more for today's students. Not only are they growing up and trying to discover who they are, but there is the added challenge of the aftermath of a pandemic and a world spending more and more time interacting virtually.
"With everything that happened with COVID we saw the mental health issues (students were struggling with)," said Barkley. "Today's students struggle everyday with fitting in and the stress of growing up too soon."
It is the lessons learned through the show that ultimately led Barkley and assistant director Keith Gilbert to choose this play to perform.
"This show should hit home for a lot of people who had to sit at home (during COVID) and felt like Charlie. This is a way for us to show you are not alone. You just have to reach out," said Barkley.
For the students, this is also a chance to return to something they have a passion for - theater.
"Theater is an opportunity to open up to other people's perspectives on a lot of issues, opening your mind to new ways of thinking and different perspectives," shared Averie Meyer. "I feel in high school it's where I belong."
"With theater I can be more myself," said Brayden Ridley. "It's a good place to relax."
"Theater has been one of the things in my life I do just because I love it," said Ward. "Being a part of something makes you feel like you are seen."
"Every show builds a family," said Jones. "We all grow as a group of people because of it."
For others, they feel theater is a safe space – a place to practice, learn, make mistakes, but know it's okay.
The students recognize the lessons they are learning now and the relationships they are building are pieces that will impact their future.
"You gain more skills. You learn how to talk and present yourself," said one student. "I am a stronger person today (because of it)."
"It's all about working (with other's) for the same goal and you want all to reach the highest heights."
"It's teaching you trust - whether in rehearsal or in the performance it's knowing that everyone will be there to support you," said Barkley.
With live theater, especially, the biggest lesson is coming back to the importance of human connection.
"Live theater is so important," said Jones. "A lot of stuff today is digitalized, but being able to come and see people's hard work live onstage is such a unique experience."
"You have to be engaged with what's going on," added Gilbert when talking about what sets live theater apart. "People get to feel and experience something that is real (right in front of them)."
And that is part of what makes theater so special for those who take part.
"In other things the goal is to win. Here, the dynamic is so different. Everybody is just so genuine and respectful. You don't see people act that way often," added Ward.
"There's no magic like theater magic," said Meyer.
The cast of "Thurgoode" includes Ella Kirchner, who plays Charlie; Lila Ward, who plays Kate; Jake Straub, who plays Jack; Brayden Ridley portrays Will; Agnes is played by Zoe Krick; Mason Straub plays Derek; Abby Peterson plays Ellie; Emma Gilbert portrays Kennedy; Lillia Jones plays Amy; Averie Meyer portrays Charlie's mother; Karmen Brown, who plays Carrie; Jared Arntz, who portrays Alex; Matthew Hyndman, who plays Dr. Thurgoode; Alex's mother is played by Zoe Whitacre; and Laura Silva, who plays Dr. Thurgoode's assistant.
For more information about the show and how to get tickets, visit the Columbia City High School Fine Arts Facebook page.
