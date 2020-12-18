COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. — Wings Etc. Columbia City is giving back and making a local family’s Christmas bright.
Wings Etc. adopted a three-year-old boy and his mother for Christmas as part of their “Giving Tree” tradition. This young boy has Kaufman Oculocerebrofacial Syndrome, a rare disease that has sent him to Riley Children’s Hospital many times.
“One of our values at Wings Etc. is ‘Giving Back’,” said Ryan Flickinger, Wings Etc.’s vice president of operations. “This past year has been incredibly hard on many families so we are thankful that we can give back to this little boy and his mom. They deserve it.”
The Giving Tree, located in the Columbia City Wings Etc., is decorated with tags each listing a gift. Guests can take a tag, purchase the gift, wrap it and reattach the tag. Guests can then bring the wrapped present back to Wings Etc. and place it under the tree. The deadline to participate is Dec. 20.
