COLUMBIA CITY — In a unanimous vote, the Whitley County Commissioners approved a moratorium on zoning for commercial solar projects at its March 20 meeting.
The decision came after multiple meetings and responses from the public asking county government to impose a moratorium in order to make adjustments to the ordinance as needed.
“The overwhelming sentiment from the people of Whitley County we’ve heard from is at this time there are too many unknowns. We’re not sure what the long-term ramifications are,” said Commissioner Rob Schuman. “We, as commissioners, have heard your concerns and we echo some of those same concerns. I don’t know what the future holds, I don’t know what technology is going to improve, I don’t know what it will look like 10 or more years down the road.”
Schuman made a motion to enact a one-year moratorium on industrial solar projects in the county, which was seconded by Commissioner Theresa Baysinger.
Last year, the county adopted an ordinance addressing solar zoning, which was adopted in October. It followed several months of work made by the Whitley County Plan Commission who crafted the ordinance for consideration.
During the March 20 meeting, the commissioners wanted to give credit to those who worked on it and served on the plan commission.
“I was not a commissioner when the current solar ordinance was adopted last year, but I want to give heartfelt appreciation to those plan commission members who worked on that,” said Schuman. “We aren’t blowing it up (the ordinance). We’re just gonna add a thing or two to make it more in line with what we feel the overwhelming public sentiment is in Whitley County.”
“The plan commission spent a lot of time reading a lot of information and did spend about a year on this ordinance. I do appreciate they are willing to sit on that board and I want to thank them for their service,” added Baysinger.
The commissioners did make it clear the moratorium could last for up to one year. It was formally enacted March 20 and could last until March 19, 2024. Additionally, though, if a resolution is reached sooner than that, the moratorium could be lifted.
“We don’t know how long the process will take, but (the moratorium) is good for a full year,” said Commissioner Chad Banks. “But it could be lifted before that if we find common ground and feel we have a solid ordinance.”
The community in attendance had differing opinions on the moratorium, with some praising the decision and others asking for the moratorium to be as brief as possible.
A representative of the Land and Liberty Coalition, who say they travel the country advocating for the rights of landowners, said, “I want to encourage you to take your time, but make it as short as possible and look at all the facts.”
Jason Dafforn presented a total 976 signatures of Whitley County residents opposing solar “on prime farmland.”
A representative from Leeward Renewable Energy, the company who recently pulled its application for solar rezoning, was in attendance. They said, “I respect your decision to enact the moratorium on utility-scale solar projects. I just ask that you lean on the efforts the plan commission took last year, continue in earnest to resolve the ordinance and lift the moratorium in a timely manner so landowners can continue to pursue their rights to allow such projects, and the county can reap the economic benefits.”
Other speakers asked the county to be aware of solar-related bills being addressed at the Statehouse this session. Others called for setbacks to protect the rights of adjacent property owners.
Others spoke in support of solar and the rights of the landowner to pursue it.
“I was raised to believe in the importance of individual liberty,” said Spencer Mize. “This ban goes against that. As landowners who own farmland that maybe want to install solar, this tramples on those rights. I think it’s alright as Americans to choose those energy sources we want to use and support those businesses that do these things — We don’t like to be told by government what we can and can’t do. That’s why it’s disappointing to see this ban. We’re being told we can’t take advantage of some of the most abundant resources we have which is our land, our sun, farming. I grew up on a farm. Farming is a great use of the land, but it’s not the only use.”
More information regarding next steps or other related plans will likely come out in the near future.
