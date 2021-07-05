MINNEAPOLIS, MN (June 29, 2021)– After a three-pronged qualification process, U.S. Paralympics Cycling announced the 14 athletes nominated to the 2020 U.S. Paralympic Cycling team. Team USA will field an experienced team at the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 — eight cyclists have previous Paralympic experience for a combined 19 medals. Among these experienced Paralympians is Fremont, Indiana resident, Tom Davis.
Davis is a combat-wounded veteran with a left leg amputation, originally from Ohio. In 2012, Davis connected with Turnstone in Fort Wayne to train with a U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Site as he worked towards a World Championship in Paracycling. Davis then traveled to Rio for the 2016 Paralympic Games and earned 4th in the road race and 6th in the road time trial.
“Qualifying for my second Paralympic Games has been a dream of mine ever since my first Games in Rio in 2016,” said Davis. “After almost 5 years of hard work, a huge weight has been lifted knowing that I’m going to Tokyo. A special thank you to Turnstone for all their support. I do not think I would be in this position without them.”
Athletes were selected to represent Team USA based on a combination of their results from the 2020 Track World Championship, the UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup in Ostend, Belgium, in May, and U.S. Paralympic Team Trials – Cycling, that took place in Minneapolis on June 20, 2021.
Davis cruised to a time of 23:01.36, making his race 90.65 percent versus the Paralympic standard time and the top men’s time at the trial.
In addition to Davis, the experienced Paralympians representing Team USA in Cycling are four-time Paralympians Will Groulx (Portland, Oregon) and Oksana Masters (Louisville, Kentucky). Both have accumulated ample experience in other Para sports before competing in cycling. Groulx, a six-time medalist, made three Paralympic teams in wheelchair rugby before competing in Rio as a cyclist, where he took home gold in the MH4 road race and silver in the time trial. Masters, meanwhile, is a multisport Paralympian, having competed in both Nordic skiing and rowing in addition to cycling. All eight of her Paralympic medals have come outside of cycling, but after nabbing gold and silver in her most recent UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup races in Belgium this spring, she is eyeing her first Paralympic cycling medal.
2016 double gold medalist Shawn Morelli (Meadville, Pennsylvania) returns to the Paralympic stage to defend her WC4 road time trial and track pursuit titles. Morelli was selected to the team in part based on her track world championship bronze medal from 2020, and is slated to compete in both track and road races in Tokyo.
Two-time Paralympian Alicia Dana (Putney, Vermont) was named to her third Paralympic team and will look to top the podium in the women’s WH3 class after taking silver in the road time trial in Rio. Samantha Bosco (Claremont, California) will also seek her first Paralympic gold medal in the women’s WC4 category after taking double bronze in 2016. Bosco looked strong in her 2021 campaign, winning both her road race and time trial in Belgium.
Other athletes with Paralympic experience include Freddie De Los Santos (Hopewell Junction, New York) and Chris Murphy (Rancho Cucamonga, California). Similar to Davis, De Los Santos and Murphy narrowly missed the podium in Rio and will look to redeem their fourth-place finishes with medals in Tokyo.
Clara Brown (Falmouth, Maine) headlines a group of newcomers making their Paralympic debuts. Brown has risen through the ranks of Para-cycling, most notably winning the women’s C3 time trial track world championship title in 2020. She also took silver in the track individual pursuit and bronze in the road race and time trial.
Monica Sereda (St. Petersburg, Florida) earned her first Paralympic team nomination after a strong showing in Belgium, where she took double gold in the women’s T2 class. Cody Jung (Poway, California), who is ranked second in the World Cup rankings in the men’s C4 class, Ryan Pinney (Cave Creek, Arizona), who took silver in the men’s H3 road race in Belgium, Matt Rodriguez (San Diego, California), the men’s T2 double bronze medalist in Belgium, and Aaron Keith (Woodinville, Washington), who medaled at the 2020 track world championships, round out the team. All earn their first Paralympic berth with this nomination.
The Tokyo Paralympics will begin August 24. Cycling competition runs from August 25 – September 3.
2020 U.S. Paralympic Cycling Team
Women:
Shawn Morelli, WC4
Monica Sereda, WT2
Oksana Masters, WH5
Alicia Dana, WH3
Samantha Bosco, WC4
Clara Brown, WC3
Men:
Aaron Keith, MC1
Chris Murphy, MC5
Matt Rodriguez, MT2
Alfredo de los Santos, MH5
Will Groulx, MH2
Tom Davis, MH4
Ryan Pinney, MH3
Cody Jung, MC4
###
ABOUT TURNSTONE: Turnstone’s mission is to empower people with disabilities to achieve their highest potential by providing one of the most comprehensive offerings of service and programs to people with disabilities and their families under one roof in the United States. Thanks to generous support and compassionate staff, Turnstone’s legacy of advocacy and innovation continues to contribute to a world that accepts and values people based on their abilities. This legacy now includes the privilege of functioning as the home training facility for the U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Goalball Teams and the goalball resident program through a partnership with the United States Association of Blind Athletes (USABA). www.turnstone.org | Twitter: @TurnstoneCenter | Facebook: Turnstone Center of Children and Adults with Disabilities | Instagram: @TurnstoneCenter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.