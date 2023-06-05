Following through on a promise made, this spring, the Community Foundation of Whitley County awarded a $200,000 grant to help procure a new home for the Churubusco Library to be housed in what will become the Churubusco Civic Center. The funding helped to secure ownership of the vacant bank building and was one of the largest unrestricted grants made in the Foundation’s 32-year history.

In 2019, at the request of the school superintendent, Community Foundation staff members and Shawn Ellis, Director of Mission 25, met with several Churubusco residents to identify local needs. Discussion quickly turned to programming for at risk youth, the condition of the current library and the vacant 14,000 square foot bank building that was listed for sale on the corner of U.S. 33 and Ind. 205. With a go-ahead from the Community Foundation’s Board of Directors, the building was toured in 2020 and formal inquiries were initiated in the hopes of acquiring the structure as a donation or via a bargain sale. Despite prolonged efforts, a donation was ruled out. With the promise of partial funding from the Foundation, the Town began pursuing the purchase of the building.

