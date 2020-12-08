Community foundation logo

The Community Foundation of Whitley County, Inc. has received a Large-Scale Community Leadership Grant of $2.673 million through the seventh phase of Lilly Endowment Inc.’s Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow (GIFT VII) initiative. The grant will support a strategic community framework known as Next Level Whitley County. The goals of this work include reducing jail recidivism, supporting mental health needs and addressing workforce development demands in Whitley County.

