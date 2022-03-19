The Community Foundation of Whitley County will award more than 80 scholarships this spring. Whether a student is pursuing a 2- or 4-year college degree, earning a scholarship can help offset some of the costs of higher education. The deadline to apply is April 15th and students are encouraged to submit applications early.
“We offer scholarships for a variety of traditional fields of study like nursing, education and engineering, but scholarships are also available for returning adults,” said September McConnell, Chief Executive Officer for the Foundation. “We have opportunities for individuals who are interested in pursuing a certificate or skilled trades education. Plus, there are scholarships for agriculture, automotive, art, music, conservation, the list is endless.”
According to McConnell, each scholarship has its own criteria which is determined by the individuals and groups that set up and fund the scholarships. Requirements can range from academic success to athletic performance and for others it could be the weight of an essay, financial need or personal hardship.
“In May, we anticipate awarding over $300,000 to more than 150 Whitley County students,” said McConnell. “Thanks to many generous donors, we live in a community that has established a wide range of scholarships to help people pursue their dream of a trade or college degree.”
This year the Foundation has two new scholarships that will be available for people going into the trades. The Churubusco Masonic Lodge Clifford Diehl Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to a Churubusco High School student who is intent on studying the building trades or a related field such as construction engineering, architecture, etc.
Matt and Tonette Dahms Award for Vocational Excellence is for Columbia City High School and Whitko High School students who are pursuing a career in construction or machining. The award can be used for tuition, tools and/or equipment related to a job in construction or machining.
“For someone who thought college was impossible, a scholarship can open the door to higher education and employment opportunities that may have been beyond their reach,” said McConnell.
A complete list of scholarships, criteria for submission and the application can be found on the Foundation’s website at www.cfwhitley.org. Questions about the process or application may be sent to carolwccf@gmail.com or by calling 260-244-5224.
