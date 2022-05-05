COLUMBIA CITY — It had been two years since The Center for Whitley County Youth’s benefit cook-off fundraiser due to the pandemic, but Thursday evening, April 21, it was as is no time had passed. Friends, family and supporters of the local youth organization shared, stories, laughs and enjoyed good food all in support of the young people in the community.
In total, 412 guests filled the First Church of God for the event. This is the largest fundraiser for The Center, and each donation made at the event is matched by other donation and grant dollars. In total, this year’s event raised $38,630.41, as reported on The Center for Whitley County Youth’s Facebook page.
The Center has been around since the mid-2000’s that, as stated on the thecentercc.com website, promotes “youth development through service, outreach, and collaboration with like-minded youth-serving organizations.”
The Center offers after-school, weekend and summer programs in all parts of Whitley County, including Columbia City, South Whitley and Churubusco. Programs range from youth ministry, meals, field trips, mentorships, group discussions, tutoring and more.
“The Center is incredibly good stewards of the gifts you give,” said Andy More, emcee of the evening. “This organization is getting ahead of the problems (youth face) and going out and making investments and relationships with kids. They are making investments in kids so they have a better future, and the result of what they are doing is so we don’t have those problems in the future.”
At this year’s cook-off attendees voted in the categories for Best Appetizer, Entree and Dessert, which was provided by three local restaurants – Chapman’s, Crossroads Inn and From My Side of the Kitchen.
The award for Best Appetizer went to Chapman’s who made an Asian crab cake with a mango apple slaw.
Best Entree went to Crossroads for their version of BBQ pulled pork on smoked cheddar macaroni and cheese with pickled red onions and cole slaw.
Best Dessert was awarded to From My Side of the Kitchen for their lemon blueberry custard bars.
This event was also a chance to hear from the youth the The Center has supported. Speaking at the cook-off was Hailee Lundblad.
One of the unique experiences for her was getting to work in a hands-on capacity with the staff. Together they created Ground Zero, a new program for high school students. Its a program that brings students together for a shared meal, and group discussions on the topics relevant to teenagers today.
“Ground Zero started doing student panel nights so we have a student group and students and leaders can ask them questions,” said Lundblad. “It’s people from all different backgrounds and they were asking each other (questions) and growing in those conversations.”
Programs like this, Lundblad said, has helped prepare her for the future, and one of the biggest highlights for her has been connection.
“(When creating Ground Zero) Campus Life and The Center partnered together to make that... (Working with all of them on this project) kept leading me to other things I got to participate in,” Lundblad said.
The Cook-Off was also a chance to pass out awards and scholarships to students and volunteers.
Special awards were given to volunteers supporting the organization and its outreach in all three communities in Whitley County. These went to Edwin O’Connor, who helps with Churubusco outreach; Ellie Adkins, who works with youth in South Whitley; and William Neely, who works with the Columbia City group.
“The heroes of our organization are the frontline staff and volunteers who are building relationships and investing in students’ lives every day,” said Operations Director Adam Stetzel. “You’ve been rockstars in the lives of students. Your leadership, countless hours and servant hearts have not gone unnoticed. The relationships you have built, the seeds you have planted will bear fruit for years to come.”
An award was also presented to a student who is serving her community in a big way. The SERVE award went to Jayda Gregory, from Whitko. SERVE is a program that gives students job training, leadership opportunities, mentoring and volunteer opportunities.
“We’ve had the privilege of watching her (Gregory) engage in difficult conversations, help with homework, play silly games and build meaningful relationships,” said Stetzel. “She has the biggest heart and one of the kindest spirits we’ve ever encountered.”
Three students were recipients this year of scholarships, which were set up in memory of Jerry Walker. Walker served on the board of director for seven years. the fund is managed by the Community Foundation of Whitley County. Recipients of this year’s scholarship were Hailee Lundblad, Dominick Moseley and Kaitlin Frank.
“(These individuals) have participated in programs as students, volunteered as adults, poured into countless peers and younger students, played key roles in launching new programs at multiple sites and have modeled servant leadership at the highest level,” said Stetzel.
The program offers many different programs to reach youth where they are at and for the things they need.
Director of Student Growth Krista Pope said it best. “The Center is a safe place where no matter what you believe, who you are, where you are at in life to be able to come.”
For more information about The Center and what it offers, visit thecentercc.com.
