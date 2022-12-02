COLUMBIA CITY — It’s easy to see and give thanks for the big gestures, but it’s also about the little things. It’s those small gestures of kindness each day that can help make a difference in a person’s life.

For the last 26 years, community members have been recognized for all the deeds they do to help others. They are honored for having “Hearts of Gold,” and recently this year’s award recipients were presented their medallions in a special ceremony hosted by the Community Foundation of Whitley County.

