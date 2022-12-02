COLUMBIA CITY — It’s easy to see and give thanks for the big gestures, but it’s also about the little things. It’s those small gestures of kindness each day that can help make a difference in a person’s life.
For the last 26 years, community members have been recognized for all the deeds they do to help others. They are honored for having “Hearts of Gold,” and recently this year’s award recipients were presented their medallions in a special ceremony hosted by the Community Foundation of Whitley County.
“Since 1994, the Community Foundation of Whitley County’s Annual Heart of Gold Awards has sought to honor the individuals who make our community great through various acts of kindness and volunteerism,” shared the Community Foundation. “For 26 years, hundreds of our friends, neighbors, and family have been acknowledged for their admirable character, caring hearts and for making a difference in the lives of local residents.”
Each recipient is nominated by a fellow community member, and this year awards were presented to 25 individuals. Each recipient is also given the opportunity to award a $100 grant to a Whitley County charity of their choice.
One of this year’s recipients was Lilly Banks, who was nominated by Dani Tippman, the former director of the Whitley County Historical Museum.
Tippman wrote, “Lilly Banks took time from friends and family to spend her summer volunteering at the museum. She helped to number artifacts, and cleaned floors or completed any task with a smile and a joke to get everyone laughing... Seeing someone, as young as Lilly, who understands how to be a friend and make new friends, no matter the age difference; all while doing volunteer work in her community, really shines a bright light on the hope that the next generation will bring to the future of Whitley County.”
Also receiving a Heart of Gold Award was Teresa Dowell, who was nominated by Kelly Maloy. Maloy wrote, “She is a caretaker of her mother, she goes to give communion to those who can’t leave the house, she volunteers at local community events, she has coached countless children how to swim, was active in coaching swim team also and is an active member of The CC Elks and volunteers for many charitable events there. She would do anything for any of her friends. I’ve witnessed so many acts of kindness from her there is to many to count and did I mention she loves Hugs. She isn’t one to make a fuss or want recognition for her kindness and giving heart she simply knows no different, for her it’s normal, it’s every single day that she does something to help others it’s just who she is. She deserves a heart of gold medallion for her golden heart that has spread kindness, love and has given to so many she truly is one very special lady.”
Dr. Russell Gilliom was nominated by Chuck Jones, who highlighted the many ways Gilliom has served the community. Gilliom is president of the 30th Indiana Civil War group, and has been part of several historical reenactments throughout the state. Gilliom has served on several boards including Faith Christian Academy, as president of the Whitley County Historical Society and is an active member of his church. Jones thanked Gilliom for his years of support to the Churubusco History Center saying, “he is a very respected member of the Churubusco community.”
Michelle Burch, principal at Northern Heights Elementary School, gave a nomination to Donna Harl. Harl was a teacher at Thorncreek then Northern Heights for 38 years, but continues to support the teachers and staff in her retirement. Burch wrote, “Realizing the amount of time teachers commit to their profession, Donna told her teaching team after she retired in 2005 that she would come in and file leveled library books. This saves teachers hours and hours of work. Seventeen years later, we love visiting with Donna every Monday. Donna always brings in little treats for staff members and spends time filing leveled library books into the right place. This service affects every student and staff member at NHES.”
Mike Hoffman was the next recipient, and was nominated by Susan Farris for the countless ways Hoffman has helped his neighbors. She said, “From straightening docks, mechanical / engine problems, to helping pull boats and putting in buoys in the spring and fall for Crooked Lake, to helping my husband with a huge yard and down tree clean up after the June Storm... He is truly a very helpful and kind neighbor.”
Jonathan Johnson was another recognized for his Heart of Gold this year, nominated by Jake Johnson. He has shown his hear through service to others in work and in his community. Jonathan was recognized for the many ways he has assisted with events and cleaning at his church, along with cleaning up after church basketball league games, assisting the city in cleaning after its Halloween Mother/Son and Father/Daughter dance events. Jonathan also volunteers with student groups, and this summer traveled with The Center to serve food to the youth attending the program.
“Jonny Rocket is a legend to many people in the Whitley County, serving and volunteering in the community he has become known by a lot of people. When he worked at Kroger I would constantly hear people talk about how much they loved him. They talked about how friendly he was and how he was always so positive in helping people with their groceries. He’s had a lot of the same responses now that he’s been working as a custodian at 80/20. People constantly talk about how hard he works and how much of a positive attitude he has,” wrote Jake.
Becky Kibe was nominated by Abbi Carroll, with the Whitley County Humane Society. Kibe, Carroll said, was one of the individuals who helped start the Humane Society in the county 20 years ago. She continues to volunteer in many different ways for the organization, even caring for the young kittens and transporting animals in need of vet care. Kibe also recently re-joined the Board of Directors.
Carroll wrote, “Becky provides valuable insight and she is always eager to join committees and volunteer at our many events. She supports us tremendously, even on the bad days and is always around to rejoice on the good ones. She does everything for us with a Heart of Gold for the animals, staff and fellow volunteers.”
Jonathan North was the next nominee for a Heart of Gold, and he was nominated by Jessica Burkett with Giving Gardens. She wrote, “He has been a volunteer fireman in our community for over 20-plus years, selflessly putting himself in harms way to help others in our community at their most vulnerable times. Because of his service mind set, it bleeds over into his life and work. He has volunteered his time and services to our organization for the last several years without asking for anything in return. He wants to lend a hand wherever he can and has the extra time too. He is family man, and an important part of our community. We wanted him to know that he is appreciated and his honorable work doesn’t go unnoticed.”
Maggie Winget had many ways to celebrate her nominees Kim and Darin Winget. The couple have raised others in their family, are active members of their church and support local youth in different ways. Darin has been a coach for baseball for many seasons, and Maggie said is quick to cheer the players on. Kim works in the special needs department for Churubusco schools. Maggie said, “Kim and Darin go out of their way to help people and may not even realize how big of an impact they are making.”
Steve Yann was recognized for his years of volunteering and support for the seniors in the community. He was nominated by Leslie Blakley, and Yann has served on the Whitley County Council on Aging Board of Directors since 2021. Prior to that, Blakley said Yann has volunteered more than 600 hours of his time, and has been a leader for the organization’s meal delivery program.
Blakley wrote, “Under Steve’s leadership, we successfully streamlined our delivery process by dividing our meal recipients into logical delivery routes enabling us to serve all areas of the county with very limited resources. In addition to all of the behind the scenes work, he continues his commitment to the delivery program nearly every day. He helps organize meals into routes, packs meals into insulated bags, prepares the necessary paperwork for each route and even delivers meals himself. On occasion, you will even find him in the kitchen helping our staff prepare meals. Steve has logged more than 11,000 miles delivering meals since joining our board and his commitment to our delivery program enables us to provide this vital community service.
“Outside of our doors, Steve never misses an opportunity to help a senior in need. If he hears that someone needs a little help with a project, he gladly rolls up his sleeves to help in any way he can. In addition to volunteering at Council on Aging, Steve also lends his support to other community organizations, such as VFW and the American Legion to name a few. He is also an active member of Honor Guard, helping countless families across the region honor and celebrate the military service of their loved ones.”
Next to be recognized for having a Heart of Gold was Talenia Zapfe, who was nominated by her neighbor Diane Dadisman. Dadisman wrote, “She has given of herself this summer to mow my yard, pull weeds, and water my flowers. I have also enjoyed some of her good cooking. She is very thoughtful and really does have a heart of gold. I really appreciate all she has done, as I could not do it myself. I wouldn’t be able to stay in my home if it were not for the kindness of my neighbors.”
Last to be recognized were the individuals that have served on the Peabody Public Library Board of Trustees. Current members of the board include Greg Hockemeyer (president), Nicki Bake (vice president), Chris Bechtold (treasurer), Carmen Bross (secretary), Mark Parker, Lori Shipman and Spencer Mize. Previous trustees who served from December 2011 to September 2022 that were also recognized were Beth Bloom, Dennis Warnick, Don Langeloh, Jon Myers, Margaret Malcolm, Mike Mawhorter and Tony Gatton.
Nominating this group was Mary Colcord. She wrote, “The Peabody Public Library Board of Trustees must be appointed by elected officials in Whitley County. Many of the trustees on the Peabody Public Library Board serve on other boards and committees within Columbia City and the Whitley County area. These individuals do not take their responsibility to the public lightly. They make sure that they are doing the best thing for the library and the patrons. They are not afraid to make tough decisions; yet, always manage to make the most prudent choice for our community.
“This volunteer Board has done a tremendous job over the years to make the Peabody Public Library an award-winning institution. I look forward to seeing what these caring, capable individuals do for the library and the community in 2023 and beyond.”
