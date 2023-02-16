COLUMBIA CITY — Community members attended the Feb. 7 meeting of the Whitley County Council expressing opposition to the location of the new Whitley County Jail.
County officials began steps to purchase a property for the jail in 2020, finalizing in 2021. It is set to be located off Opportunity Drive between Bones Theater and the Columbia City Solar Park.
Angela Grable, a local real estate agent, was first to speak during the meeting, saying she had reached out to the commissioners with issues she saw in the location.
One of the issues she raised was a concern on how property values will be effected when the jail is relocated.
She told the council she had checked her information on the GIS website, and reported the average property value in Armstrong Park, where the jail would be located, is currently between $1 million and $1.5 million. She added current property values where the jail is located now in downtown Columbia City average between $100,000 and $150,000.
Grable said the previous property owner approached the adjacent business owners to sign a document allowing the property to be removed from the business subdivision.
“When a subdivision is created, the creator will put in covenants and restrictions and these are to protect the property owners from things like a jail coming into their subdivision. That’s why they are put in place,” Grable said.
“These property owners were all manipulated and deceived into signing off those rights. They signed this amendment allowing a property to be pulled out of their subdivision not understanding it was for a jail,” she added. “These business owners invested millions because they trusted our community.”
Grable also said, “The whole project on the jail, in my opinion, is based on deceit, lies and manipulation.”
Another to speak on the jail project was Kim Patterson. She said she was in favor of a new jail, but was “adamantly opposed” to the location chosen.
“I am looking at it as a parent and a citizen, and I see big safety issues,” she said. “There’s no sidewalks, poor lighting, poor road conditions. This looks like a quiet country road and it empties out right in front of the senior center.”
She expressed concern over inmates being released on foot in the area, asking “where is your plan to get them somewhere else?”
She added, “I think it’s a poor choice with taxpayer dollars. I think the taxpayers do not know.”
Construction isn’t expected to be completed for some time. He addressed some of those questions and concerns raised in the meeting.
“The reason we are building a jail is not because there is anything necessarily wrong with the jail, but we have 90 beds. You are supposed to have 80 percent head count at any given time, and our jail population the highest we saw was 146. We were consistently at 110 and 120 (people) and we needed to do something,” Commissioner Banks said.
Banks said other avenues for a property were pursued, including adding floors onto the existing facility, but he said it could have only been used for administrative space, not adding to needed space for the jail itself.
“It made more sense to build new and to build forward thinking. The design we went with is 220 beds and you can add another wing (if needed in the future),” he said. “We are building it now with future in mind.”
Ultimately the biggest concern expressed by those who spoke was a feeling of lack of transparency between the county council and commissioners with the public.
“You should be shouting from the rooftops, ‘hey look what we’ve done’ but you’re not,” said Patterson.
Ryan Null added, “it seems like you haven’t been very honest with the public.”
Sarah Haag said the county has “barriers to access of engagement with your community.”
She challenged why those on the council lacked a social media presence to engage with the public, also asking the council to update the information on the county website.
Haag also cited a barrier for public involvement was the time of the meeting, and number of steps it takes to register to attend the meetings online.
She implored the council to “hold themselves accountable” to the public.
County council meetings take place at 8 a.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. County commissioner meetings take place at 1 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month.
