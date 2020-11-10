Congressman Jim Banks (IN-03) recognized Lt. Col. Douglas Fahl for becoming the first Indiana National Guard judge recently and presented him with a piece of the Congressional Record that praised Judge Fahl’s public service as a judge and member of the National Guard. The congressman also recognized Judge Fahl for his tireless service on behalf of veterans in Whitley County.
“Our men and women in uniform need great advocates like Judge Fahl who understand their experiences and can apply the law judiciously. I was glad to make sure Judge Fahl’s service was recorded in U.S. history, so that his contributions to our nation will never be forgotten,” said Banks.
