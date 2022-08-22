On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, 35 campers between the ages of 9 – 13 attended the Conservation Day Camp, which was hosted by the Northeastern Indiana Soil and Water Conservation Districts. The Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCD) from DeKalb, LaGrange, Steuben, and Whitley hold three different Conservation Day Camps in three different locations in northeast Indiana during the summer. The one that was held Tuesday, August 2 was located at Camp Whitley which the Whitley SWCD rents for the day to host the event.
The campers were divided into three groups to participate in the morning activities. The campers got to try their hand at shooting skeet with a shotgun, with the instruction and supervision of our Conservation officers Darren Reed and Levi Knach. Then they moved on to practicing their archery skills with Martin Franke, LaGrange County SWCD; Art Franke, Steuben NRCS, and Kyle Burchett, LaGrange SWCD. Before lunch, the campers got to build a birdhouse to take home with them at the end of the day. The campers were helped with the construction of their bird house by the staff from DeKalb, LaGrange, and Whitley County Conservation Districts and member of the Whitley County SWCD Board. The wood for the birdhouses were pre-cut and nail holes was pre-drilled by Scott Anderson, a member of the Whitley County SWCD.
