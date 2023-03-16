COLUMBIA CITY — For the last several months, the building of a new jail has become a heated issue.
Most recently, during the March 6 meeting of the Whitley County Commissioners, a few community members asked the commissioners to put a hold on the jail project.
“As representatives of Whitley County we do not feel we have been adequately notified of what you (the county) have done,” said one resident. “We find it not a conceivable great place to put a jail with businesses around it, lack of access. We feel there is a better place to put the jail.”
Another resident echoed the sentiment, asking the county to consider a new location.
Yet another resident wished to make it clear they did not oppose the jail.
“Evidently you need a bigger jail. We feel very strongly the location is horrible. It’s very close to a movie theater and young members of Whitley County. It’s close to private businesses. It’s close to a bank. It’s a horrible location and we wanted to make our opinions known.”
Their voices join others in the community, including those who have signed a recent petition against the location of the jail, which can be found at www.whitleyjail.com. This petition had just over 100 signatures as of this past week.
One to speak out was Nathan Patterson, owner of Patterson Dentistry, which is located on Opportunity Drive, not far from the new jail location.
He recalls being contacted by the previous property owner about removing the 15 acres out of Armstrong Park to sell. Doing so, Patterson said, would remove the property from the covenants and restrictions of the business subdivision.
Patterson said he chose not sign it, citing a lack of explanation as to why, adding he contacted the owners for more information.
Patterson felt there would be more time to better understand the jail project, but after receiving a notice for rezoning at Christmas, he said he realized the project was coming much sooner than he expected.
“I spoke to patients daily that didn’t know we were getting a jail or where it would be located. The more we talked about it the more we felt we needed to do something.”
Patterson said.
One of those concerns expressed is how property values will be effected. Many of those businesses in Armstrong Park range in value between the hundreds of thousands and even millions.
“Myself, and other property owners here, are local. We grew up in Whitley County and choose to invest heavily back in the community. This decision feels like there was no consideration for that investment back into the community. It comes down to lack of respect,” Patterson said.
County Assessor Kim Erdly addressed this effect during the March 7 meeting of the Whitley County Council while discussing the upcoming release of assessment notices.
“We trend two years backwards as what the state allows us in our sales data,” she explained. “Assessed values are strictly driven off the market. So, as far as how this project is going to affect up or down in values –Right now with the way our legislative laws are written we are mandated to solely establish our assessed values off what the market is telling us in Whitley County. So to know down the road it is going to drop values in that area out there, in the Armstrong addition, we do not know that. It would have to take a pretty disastrous market, I would think, to trend around and affect those businesses.”
Another concern is for the safety of the community and the officers. The current design has one main road connected to Opportunity Drive. Those who have spoken out against the project fear one entry and exit is not enough, and wouldn’t provide easy access to the rest of the county for officers.
“I would like to see a location with direct access onto a main road. If we are moving the jail from downtown, let’s give our officers a location that helps them to be most efficient at responding to calls from all parts of the county,” said Kim Patterson
She also looks ahead to potential changes to U.S. 30, and expresses concerns on increased traffic to Connexion Way and Opportunity Drive.
“We know that INDOT plans to make changes to U.S. 30. It has been widely talked about and shared for years now,” she said. “Nothing is set in stone as far as I know, but the plans for access to an interstate have been fairly consistent… Connexion Way will become a frontage type road when access to U.S. 30 is reduced which would likely increase traffic.”
Most disappointing, Patterson said, is he felt there was a lack of transparency on this project.
“I say this as a citizen with older parents in the community and as a father whose kids enjoy going to the theater. For their safety I think we owe it to them to find a better location,” Patterson said. “I think you owe it to the taxpayer to be transparent and go beyond what is required, especially on projects of this magnitude and contentiousness.”
He added, “I understand we need a jail. We are not fighting the construction of a new jail. We are fighting the location and lack of public input.”
