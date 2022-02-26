COLUMBIA CITY — A Columbia City redistricting ordinance was approved, as discussed during the Columbia City Common Council meeting this week.
The outline came out of group discussions with council members and county employees. Coming up with the solution was Jessica Hockemeyer, who is the county voter registration and election supervisor.
The purpose of the change was to ensure a more equal population amongst the four districts of the city.
The council also approved a resolution opposing legislation through the state regarding business personal property tax.
“It’s a way to outwardly say to legislators we believe any reduction in tax should be replaced to cities and local governments,” said Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel.
The mayor explained the bill in question would shift tax rates from business to residents and raise taxes for some residents. The bill would cause the city to lose tax money that is used to pay for city services included the parks, streets, etc.
The council also approved a resolution on a deduction for real property investments to DOT America. Speaking on behalf of the company was Whitley County EDC President Dale Buuck. He shared that after hearing of the success of the local business, its German affiliates were ready to “drastically increase” the schedule of doing the improvements and expansion of the facility.
The expansion will extend to the southeast of the property, and will add 15 more employees to the company once completed. With the increased timeline, DOT American was seeking approval for a five-year abatement.
“DOT American continued to grow, which not only shows how great a company they are but they continue to invest here,” said Mayor Daniel. “The German company can see Columbia City as a place they want to invest in.”
During the Board of Works meeting a bid was approved for road improvements to the Westgate subdivision. The bid was awarded to Wayne Asphalt at a total cost of $1,114,192.75.
The board also approved a purchase of $23,191.41 through J&K Communications for replacements to the Jefferson lift station.
