22 cc lighting contest winners

The 2022 Christmas Lighting Contest winners were presented with their awards during the Jan. 10 meeting of the Columbia City Common Council. Pictured from left are Jack and Pamela Nicodemus, Sarah and Bryan Graham, Chris and Blayne Cook, Gary Parrett and Councilwoman Jennifer Romano.

COLUMBIA CITY — The Columbia City Common Council began its meeting Jan. 10 with an awards presentation for the Christmas Lighting Contest winners this past year.

Winners are selected from each of the four city districts, along with an overall winner.

