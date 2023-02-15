COLUMBIA CITY — Internet to the county is stalled after a tied vote by the Whitley County Council led to no action during the Feb. 7 meeting.
For several months the county had been in discussions with Surf Internet to bring improved internet services to residents in the county.
Surf Internet CEO Gene Crusie presented a proposal requesting $1.7 million from the county. This money, as explained by Commissioner Theresa Baysinger, would have been taken from federal American Rescue Plan dollars (ARPA).
Crusie shared that Surf was pursuing a Federal Middle Mile Grant just over $5 million. Along with it, Surf would commit $3.5 million of its own money to the project, along with the county’s commitment.
In order to apply for those dollars though, Crusie said a decision needed to be made by the council this week.
“Now we have to make a decision because we have our next submittal due Thursday,” he told the council. “If you decide not to fund this, we will tell NTIA (National Telecommunications and Information Administration) to pull the plug (on our grant application).”
Crusie provided examples of past projects with cities and counties, including a multi-million dollar investment of fiber to Columbia City. He told the council the county was “broadband ready.”
“We are here. We are ready to put our money where our mouth is,” he said.
It was important, Crusie said, for the county to show its commitment in order to score highly on the grant application. The initial investment from the county would have supported some 800 households, and a local commitment would assist Surf in pursuing grant funding for the entire county. Crusie said the hope was to have access to all parts of Whitley County in at least three years.
Several local residents voiced support of the project.
One resident said, “I know this is a lot of money, but it sure would be nice for our neighbors out there.”
One South Whitley resident talked about their experience working with other internet providers, and not finding “cost effective solutions.”
“If you don’t approve this you are delaying the inevitable,” said one resident.
“At the end of the day, if we don’t do this, the county won’t be better off,” added Commissioner Baysinger.
“I’ve been in support of this plan since I heard of it,” said Councilman Nick Brewer. “I hesitate to give county funding to a private business, however I am still in support of this. Our county is in need of this.”
A motion was made to negotiate a contract with Surf to allocate $1.7 million for county broadband. In the end, Councilmen Brewer, John Barrett and Thomas Warner voted in favor. Councilwoman Joan Western and Council members Jim Argerbright and Thor Hodges voted against the motion. Councilman Kim Wheeler was absent from the meeting.
When discussing the issue, Councilman Warner said in discussions with the EDC he believed more grant funding was out there.
Commissioner Baysinger said in most of these applications a local match is necessary to have a better chance at being awarded.
Another issue raised by council was if they gave this $1.7 million, they questioned if Surf would come back later to ask for more money.
Crusie said the hope would be not to, but he couldn’t make a guarantee, saying “it would depend on the terms of the grant.”
Commissioner Baysinger challenged the issue raised, saying making some progress is better than none at all.
“With every grant we need to make some progress while we have the funds,” she said. “Once the infrastructure is in place, it is so much easier to reach out to other pockets (or avenues) for funding.”
Baysinger added, “Let’s get as much money back for our community as possible. If we can better our community and not raise taxes then I think we should.”
Councilman Argerbright said, “we’ve seen no contract until today, and nothing is saying exactly what the agreement will be… I believe there is more grant funding out there.”
Baysinger said a sample contract was given to the council members before, including in their packet in January.
Crusie told the council the contract could have been negotiated with council attorneys to address items they wished to include.
Without a finalized draft, Councilman Argerbright said he did not want to approve something that might not be able to be negotiated later.
“I hate to vote for something people think is approved and not have it happen,” he said.
“I think we’ve dragged our feet long enough. It’s time,” Councilman Warner said.
Councilman Brewer made note costs for the project would likely go up over time.
Commissioner Baysinger expressed disappointment with the results.
“It’s frustrating. I feel excuses were made,” Baysinger said, adding she wished more council members would have reached out to Crusie and herself to understand the project more.
“No resident has come forward to speak in opposition (of this project) at a public meeting,” Baysinger said.
Now, Surf will push forward with its Churubusco project. That project is to bring fiber internet to more than 750 addresses, and construction is expected to begin in the spring.
Baysinger reported she was working the the EDC to start an internet committee for new solutions to meet the desire for improved internet to the county.
“I’m hopeful we can figure something out that can still use ARPA funds to better infrastructure for the county. I want to see progress, but I need council to see the benefits in improving infrastructure for the county and residents.”
