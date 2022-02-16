COLUMBIA CITY — The main topic of discussion last week during the County Commissioners and Council meetings revolved around new radios and consoles for dispatch and the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.
Sheriff Marcus Gatton, Chief Deputy Jason Spencer and Communications Director Janelle Schmitt first appeared before the Whitley County Commissioners with their proposal.
They shared with them that the current system is out of date and almost eight years-old. They requested approval to upgrade to the Motorola system. This, Schmitt said, is used in all 92 counties in the state amongst 2,500 agencies.
“They have no issues with that system,” she said.
Something that was a benefit to going with that system, Schmitt said ,was that upgrades every three, five and nine years were accounted for, and a tech for Motorola lives in the county which would make it easier to come to dispatch to fix problems if needed.
Schmitt said that when an agency is using the current system, dispatch is given a busy signal, which can present challenges if emergency information needs to be distributed. The Motorola system would allow them to override and broadcast necessary information when required.
“We have the option to make a super group so if we are working a big robbery or pursuit, we can hook everyone’s radios together,” added Schmitt. “We’re playing telephone now, whereas this links everyone together and everyone can hear it at the same time.”
Dispatch has four radios now, three of which are in use and the last when times are busy or there is someone in training. Cost for upgrades to the radios and consoles would equal $478,000, and it was suggested that payment for this come partly out of ARP funds to the county.
When it was presented to the commissioners, all three agreed that the department needed these upgrades, but some concerns were raised.
Commissioner Theresa Green made note that the county was currently in discussions with the city to combine dispatch services. A formal decision and idea of what that would look like has not been made, but Green said could mean the system would not be needed if done.
“I would hate to make such a large purchase and not need them in a couple of years,” she said.
“My concern is the consoles we do have are out of date, and if we don’t combine (with the city) then we are still going to be stuck with these consoles and not have ARP monies that we could use for that,” countered Commissioner George Schrumpf.
“We have no idea what will happen in those talks, but I do think we have the opportunity now to get equipment we need,” said Commissioner Chad Banks. “If we did purchase the equipment we have something to bring to the table.”
“We do have until 2024 to allocate those (ARP) dollars,” said Green. “Those are hard earned tax dollars. Safety is important to me so I’m not not in favor of this, but it could be a purchase we may not need in the future.”
In the end the commissioners voiced support of the purchase with note of those potential concerns. These were voiced to the county council who had the final approval on the purchase.
There it was highlighted the radios could take up to eight weeks to come in. The consoles though could take between six and eight months.
A great deal of the discussion in the council meeting focused around the potential consolidation of dispatch with the city. What came out of that was a question of where dispatch would be located.
County officials have been working with the sheriff’s department to build a new jail. Currently, design ideas are still being finalized. Once that is done, the commissioners will look to hire a construction project manager. Currently, designs include having dispatch at the new jail, but officials say that by June they will have a clearer idea and timeline of when things will be completed.
In the end, the council decided there were just too many moving pieces going on right now to justify a full purchase.
“There is too many unknowns,” said Councilwoman Joan Western.
But council did agree that the radios were needed now, and all approved that purchase. Councilman Thor Hodges made a motion to approve the purchase of the consoles in order to open discussion, which was seconded. That vote came to a tie with three voting in favor and three against. This meant no action is being taken at this time.
Before the vote though, council members voiced a desire to have a report and clear recommendation from commissions on their position of the consoles, and it is likely this purchase will be brought up again once more information is known about the future of dispatch and the jail.
