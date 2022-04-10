COLUMBIA CITY — The Whitley County Commissioners and County Council recently met in a special meeting. The topic? Where things are now regarding the building of a new jail.
A new jail has been a known desire for the county for a number of years. The current jail is in downtown Columbia City across from the Whitley County Courthouse. It was built in 1987.
The reason for a new jail isn’t because the current building is unusable. In fact, ideas are being considered for different purposes for the space once the new jail is built.
The reason comes down to building size and an overpopulation in the current jail.
When the jail was built, it was noted, it was built for a 90-person capacity and jail standards are set to keep population at 80 percent of that. Whitley County is not unusual from other jails in the state in that the population for multiple years has been over capacity. In 2021 alone, the jail population only went below 100 twice.
Knowing this, officials have been considering a number of options to reduce this issue. Originally, ideas centered around alternative solutions with a rehabilitative approach in order to alleviate the overpopulation. After conducting a study to this approach though, it was ultimately determined it wouldn’t solve the underlying problem.
“We are all invested in a solution for the mental health and drug addiction issues we face, and we all want to reduce recidivism, but it all starts at the jail and you have to have some place to put them,” said Commissioner Chad Banks.
From those discussions it was ultimately determined a new jail was needed. Property was purchased in 2020 in the Armstrong Industrial Park. The new jail will be located behind Titus (formerly Precision Plastics) and across from the Senior Center. How the jail will sit on that property is still being discussed.
For several months, commissioners had been working with the sheriff and other officials, visiting different jails, to determine what design would be the best fit.
“We are currently working with Elevatus (Architecture firm) to design drawing plans for a 220 bed facility sitting on 15 acres,” shared Banks.
It was discussed in the meeting why the current jail couldn’t have floors added to it instead of a new facility.
“Those are short term solutions to a long-term problem that we don’t solve by adding on to the 1987 building,” Banks said. It was noted that adding floors would only increase office space not confinement but, more than that, having inmates on multiple floors could cause safety concerns.
“It does not add to the safety of officers in (the) confinement (facility),” said Councilman Tim Kumfer.
As shared by Banks, flow of the jail has been a factor for all involved in determining the best, safest and most efficient layout for the jail.
“I know those meetings have been productive,” he shared.
Perhaps unique to the designs being considered is that Elevatus provides a “prototype approach” to their offerings. This means, a client can start with a base design they like and make certain modifications to meet their needs.
This is the approach being taken for Whitley County, and one of the major benefits to this approach, it was shared, is that it will take a good design but also save the county money since it won’t be from scratch.
“Every time they build it (a design) they make it a little better. They have learned from their (past) mistakes,” said Banks.
The design process is still moving forward, with officials saying discussion is turning more and more to where they want the jail to sit and making changes to the interior versus exterior.
Certainly top of many people’s minds will be how much the jail will cost. The reality is, it’s still too early to tell for sure, while also taking into account the ever-changing costs of construction and materials.
It was shared with the council that the Baker Tilly company consulted with the county. They advised they could reasonably bond $24.5 million, but the company is also advising the county on other revenue sources for the project.
One of the funding sources currently for the new jail is a Correctional Facility Rehabilitation Tax, which the council approved in 2019. There is currently $3,136,871.53 in those funds. It was noted that some of those monies was used to compensate for lower user fees in 2020 due to COVID, but the account continues to grow each month.
One of the biggest next steps being sought by the commissioners is to hire a construction manager for the project. By bringing them in now, they can help give a more realistic picture of what the jail will cost.
Having that number will assist the county and its bond counsel, Ice Miller, in creating a timeline of events in order to sell the bonds. Baker Tilly will advise the county on additional revenue sources that can be taken for the project as well.
Having a new facility will present an opportunity for other space utilization as well. Some things being considered for this property are a pole barn for equipment storage or freezers for additional food storage.
But those are projects likely down the road. For now, the focus remains on the new jail, and momentum continues to build as county officials work towards this goal.
