The Indiana Department of Health and the Whitley County Health Department are partnering to hold a free clinic for COVID-19 testing.
The testing clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec 22-23, Dec 24 open 9 am – 1 pm, closed Dec 25, reopens Dec 26 from 9 a. m.-6p.m. the Whitley County 4-H Center located at the address 680 West Squawbuck Road, Columbia City, IN 46725.
Testing will be available to all members of the public regardless of symptoms. Children as young as 2 years of age can be tested with parental consent.
Health Officer, Mark Burkett, D.O.
Hoosiers will not be charged for testing and insurance is not required. If you have private health insurance, please bring that information with you.
