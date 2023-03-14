This spring, the Community Foundation of Whitley County, expects to distribute more than 150 scholarships valued at over $300,000. The deadline to apply is April 15 and students are encouraged to submit applications early.

This year the Foundation has two new scholarships that will be available. The Philip and Leta Shriver Scholarship was created as a gift from the estate of Philip Shriver after his death in 2021. It is open to any Whitley County graduating senior who plans to further their education in the field of agriculture or church-related work. This scholarship is a testament to the hard work of farmers and the couple’s dedication to their church.

