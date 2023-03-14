This spring, the Community Foundation of Whitley County, expects to distribute more than 150 scholarships valued at over $300,000. The deadline to apply is April 15 and students are encouraged to submit applications early.
This year the Foundation has two new scholarships that will be available. The Philip and Leta Shriver Scholarship was created as a gift from the estate of Philip Shriver after his death in 2021. It is open to any Whitley County graduating senior who plans to further their education in the field of agriculture or church-related work. This scholarship is a testament to the hard work of farmers and the couple’s dedication to their church.
The Churubusco Building Trades Scholarship is open to a graduating senior from Churubusco High School who intends to further their education by going into any trade/vocational program. Scholarship funds may be used for tuition and tools related to the specific trade.
“Scholarship funds can make the difference for students who want to attend college, but lack the financial resources”, said September McConnell, Chief Executive Officer for the Foundation. “Whether a student is pursuing a two or four-year college degree, earning a scholarship can help offset some of the costs of higher education.”
“The Foundation offers scholarships for a wide variety of traditional fields and for returning adults,” said McConnell. “Opportunities range from skilled trades training, welding certification, automotive repair, and conservation, to traditional degrees in the field of nursing, education, engineering, and agriculture.”
Each scholarship has its own criteria which is determined by the individuals and groups that originally established the scholarship. Requirements can range from academic success to athletic performance and for others it could be the weight of an essay, financial need or personal hardship.
“For someone who thought college was impossible, a scholarship can open the door to higher education and employment opportunities that may have been beyond their reach,” said McConnell.
A complete list of scholarships, criteria for submission and the application can be found on the Foundation’s website at www.cfwhitley.org. Questions about the process or application may be sent to carolwccf@gmail.com or by calling 260-244-5224.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.