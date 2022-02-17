SOUTH WHITLEY — With non-alcoholic kombucha and craft beverages, Lunar Infusions located at 110 S. State Street in South Whitley just opened with a grand opening last weekend.
Owned by Sarah Trombley, kombucha is a healthy, refreshing, carbonated, fermented tea with beneficial probiotics known to aid digestion and immunity. The taste is uniquely refreshing, slightly sweet and slightly tart.
In 2017, Lunar Infusions started out of a shared commercial kitchen in Fort Wayne.
“Since then (2017) we have sold our product in multiple stores around Northeast Indiana, participated in festivals, events, and the Fort Wayne farmers markets,” Trombley said. “At our taproom, we will have 18 taps of kombucha and other drinks like craft soda and sparkling water....we also sell other raw fermented foods that we make like sauerkraut and kimchi, offering an assortment of locally made goods.
The building for the new business underwent a complete renovation with six 55-gallon fermenters which are designed for the craft brew industry. The business also offers a food menu and live entertainment on certain days.
Hours for the taproom are currently limited.
For more information, visit www.lunarinfusions.com
