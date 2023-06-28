COLUMBIA CITY — A trip to Crooked Lake is not complete without looking to the sky. You may catch a glimpse of an osprey. This lake, which sits on the Noble and Whitley County line has been hosting an osprey nest for the last six years.
Lake residents had seen osprey flying around the area before, but wanted to encourage more wildlife to this area.
The Crooked Lake Property Owners Association organized an effort to locate a 60-foot nesting platform at the lake. The pole was put in place in 2017.
The very next year residents were pleased to see two osprey claimed the nest as their own. The osprey adjusted the nest and added their own material to make it their own, and that same year (in April) the pair had three chicks. The first hatched May 31.
The lake residents have affectionately named the two Whitley (female) and Noble (male) to honor the lake’s connection to both counties.
Osprey are large raptor birds, and can reach lengths of 24 inches and have up to a 71 inch wingspan. Their primary habitat is near water as their diet consists of fish. They can be found on all continents. It’s also often referred to as a sea hawk.
Osprey usually mate for life, and in the spring will stay together to raise their young for a five-month period. Pairs like the one found at Crooked Lake will migrate to South America, where they will separate in the winter before coming back together in the same spot.
This year marks the sixth consecutive year the osprey pair have laid three chicks, and the sixth year that all three have survived to make it out of the nest on their own. It’s something, residents have discovered, is unusual but fortunate.
Lake residents say it was with the help of several local businesses that the project was able to happen in 2017, and they give particular recognition to Northeastern REMC. They helped place the pole and each year offer regular maintenance so the osprey can continue to use it. They also assisted in locating cameras at the nest to offer live footage for the public to see the osprey.
The lake residents also offer special thanks after a close call earlier this month. They had become aware the smallest of the three chicks had gotten away from the safety of the nest and got its foot caught. After consulting an expert, they were informed the chick might not make it through the night without the warmth and safety of the nest and its mom.
They ended up contacting REMC, who were quick to respond to the scene despite the lateness of the hour. Thanks to the efforts of Jerry Garcia and C.L. Boggs they were able to safely get the chick unstuck and return it safely to the nest.
Using a bucket truck, Boggs was able to get to the top of the pole to free the baby and close the hole to prevent it happening in the future. By the next morning residents noticed mom was sitting in the nest and feeding all three chicks – a successful end to a concerning moment.
Members of the Crooked Lake Property Owners Association offer their sincere thanks to Boggs and Garcia, and to all at Northeastern REMC for their continued support.
For more information on Northeastern REMC, visit nremc.com.
