COLUMBIA CITY — Doors are now open at Culver’s, the newest restaurant to come to Columbia City and Whitley County.
An official ribbon cutting ceremony took place Monday, Dec. 5 with the first customers being served at 10 a.m. Hours each day will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant is located at 1001 W. Connexion Way, right off of U.S. 30, a popular traffic through-fare for travelers to the area.
The franchise location was brought to the area by Steve Leuer and his wife Anna.
Opening the restaurant, Steve said, comes from a love for the franchise.
“I have always loved Culver’s, and then I figured out I could make that dream (of owning a restaurant) into a reality,” he said.
When picking a location, Steve said he was looking for a place that “appreciated fresh food” and “supported its restaurants.”
Columbia City stood out to him as the right place to build after seeing the community support the construction of a new high school.
“I saw Columbia City as a beautiful city and I wanted to come here.”
Construction on the restaurant began at the end of COVID’s peak, and Steve said supply challenges, like most construction projects, were certainly experienced. He added his thanks though to the Culver’s franchise for their support, which Steve said made the project easier.
Getting to Monday’s opening was exciting for the Leuer family.
“We are certain the people of Columbia City are ready for such a great establishment as Culver’s,” Steve said.
“We know the people in this community are now part of the Culver’s family, and that is exciting to us,” added Anna.
Culver’s is a member of the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center, which helped welcome Culver’s to town at the ceremony.
“Whitley County is honored to have the Leuer family to open our first Culver’s in the community,” said Chamber Director Jennifer Esterline. “Their mission is to provide community support, and we are excited to welcome them to our county.”
Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel toured the restaurant, and offered his own words of excitement to the new addition to the city.
“We know Culver’s makes a strong commitment to the cities they locate to, and our city is excited to welcome them,” he said.
Culver’s opened its first location in 1984 in Sauk City, Wis., started by Craig and Lea Culver with Craig’s parents George and Ruth. Today, there are locations across the country, with a continued strong presence in the Midwest. They sell burgers, chicken sandwiches, soups, salads and the popular Wisconsin cheese curds. Also popular are the ice cream sundaes and concrete mixers, ice cream blends where you can add some of your favorite toppings.
