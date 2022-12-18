COLUMBIA CITY — Doors are now open at Culver’s, the newest restaurant to come to Columbia City and Whitley County.

An official ribbon cutting ceremony took place Monday, Dec. 5 with the first customers being served at 10 a.m. Hours each day will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant is located at 1001 W. Connexion Way, right off of U.S. 30, a popular traffic through-fare for travelers to the area.

