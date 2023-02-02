Daniels to sign key pieces to education reform Thursday

ANGOLA — After 18 years in an executive role as governor and then as president of Purdue University, former Gov. Mitch Daniels has decided not to pursue a run for the open U.S. Senate seat from Indiana, he announced today.

Daniels served the past 10 years as president of Purdue and the prior eight as Indiana’s governor, having won his first term in 2004. Politico was first to report the news about Daniels this morning.

