Effective 7:30 a.m.. Whitley County Commissioners have authorized the change in Travel Status from Advisory (Yellow) to Watch (Orange). This order will remain in effect until rescinded by order of the Commissioners. A WATCH is as follows:
Watch
The second highest level of the local travel restrictions This means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a "watch" local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergencies, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
If not an emergency people should refrain from traveling until the travel status changes to a lower level to allow crews and responders to work safely.
The Whitley County Commissioners are committed to the safety of the entire community and are monitoring conditions and coordinating resources to effectively manage the situation.
Thank you for doing your part to aid in progress and your patience!
