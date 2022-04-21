Columbia City — On April 20, detectives with the Indiana State Police, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) arrested a Whitley County man on felony charges related to possession and dissemination of child pornography.
The investigation by the Indiana State Police ICAC began when a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The tip and subsequent investigation ultimately led to a search warrant being served by the Indiana State Police with assistance from the Department of Homeland Security (HSI) at a residence in the 400 block of South Oak Street, Columbia City.
As a result of the investigation, Adam Kessie, 45, of Columbia City was arrested and transported to the Kosciusko County Jail (the alleged offenses occurred in that county), on the following preliminary charges:
- Four Counts of Dissemination of Child Pornography of a child under 12, Level 4 Felony
- Four Counts of Possession of Child Pornography of a child under 12, Level 4 Felony
Kessie will remain held pending his initial appearance in the Kosciusko County Courts.
This remains an active investigation, for which there is no further information to release at this time.
The Indiana State Police ICAC was assisted by troopers from the ISP Fort Wayne and Bremen Districts, Department of Homeland Security, and the Whitley County Sheriff's Office.
Anyone having any information related to crimes against children are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website at http://www.missingkids.com/home and find the link to make a CYBERTIPLINE report.
