The Indiana DNR has received reports of sick and dying songbirds from 15 counties statewide. As the investigation continues, the DNR recommends all Hoosiers remove their birdfeeders statewide.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest Headlines
- DNR recommends removal of birdfeeders statewide
- Indiana State Police Seeks Recruits for the 82nd Recruit Academy
- Community Athlete Named to U.S. Paralympic Cycling Team for Tokyo Games
- 950 Speakeasy Bistro in Lagro set to open in July
- Former Indiana First Lady Passes Away
- Paving to begin on S.R. 205 in Churubusco
- Purdue Extension to host annual Grain and Fiber Hemp Field Day
- Apply for reserved hunts starting July 6
Popular Content
Articles
- Master Trooper Jeffrey Rimel Retiring After More Than Four Decades With The Indiana State Police
- Former Indiana First Lady Passes Away
- Paving to begin on S.R. 205 in Churubusco
- THE SYMPHONY OF THE LAKES TO PRESENT ANNUAL FREE CONCERT IN THE PARK THIS WEEKEND BEFORE THE FIREWORKS
- Purdue Fort Wayne’s School of Education offers new graduate certificate this fall
- 950 Speakeasy Bistro in Lagro set to open in July
- Rep. Jim Banks Announces Service Academy Day Is July 17
- 1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at NE Indiana gas station
- Traffic Advisory on U.S. 33
- Purdue Extension to host annual Grain and Fiber Hemp Field Day
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Multimedia
featured top story breaking
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.