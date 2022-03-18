COLUMBIA CITY — There are many different ways one can express themselves. For Columbia City Eagle Tech Academy (ETA) Senior Lila Ward, it is through the art of poetry. Last week Ward became the 2022 Indiana Poetry Out Loud State Champion, defeating 14 other finalists from all over the State of Indiana and she will now head to the national finals in Washington D.C.
Ward holds the title of State Champion in Indiana Poetry Out Loud for the first time at ETA.
"The best I have ever seen in Columbia City (Indiana Poetry Out Loud state finals) is third place," Ward said. "People from other (Indiana) schools have won, there is always a state winner from Indiana."
The 2022 Poetry Out Loud National Semifinals will take place on May 1 and the finals will take place on June 5. Both will be video submission-based competitions and will be streamed on arts.gov
Poetry Out Loud is a program through which students learn to perform great works through all types of poetry. Started by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and Poetry Foundation in 2005, the goal is to provide students an opportunity to read and recite great poems while enhancing their public speaking and presentation skills.
"Poetry Out Loud is a poetry recitation contest sponsored and hosted by the NEA," ETA Poetry Out Loud Coach and Speech Teacher Joe Urshel said. "On a local level, it's ran by the Indiana Arts Commission. Students memorize a poem and they have to recite it from memory. Students analyze poetry and they find one (poem) they really connect with."
On the NEA website there are over 900 poems for students to pick from grouped by a theme, such as holidays, sporting, seasons and life events. Ward chose a poem about women in the 1800s which she connected with.
"She (Ward) has to memorize the poem," Urshel said.
Urshel said Ward had to first compete in the Poetry Out Loud school-wide competition on Feb. 7.
"So, she (Ward) won the school-wide competition Feb. 7, and when you make it to state (which is what she did) she had to memorize the third poem," Urshel said. "We (ETA) ended up with nine kids total in the school-wide competition but over 500 kids participated. It's a big deal."
Each of Indiana's 15 finalists will receive an original Poetry Out Loud artwork designed by artist Tahj Mullins and a book of poetry. As state champion, Lila will receive a $200 cash prize and her school will receive a $500 stipend to purchase poetry books. Both runners up will also receive a cash prize and a stipend for their school to purchase poetry books.
Urshel and Ward's ETA English Teacher Stacy Keener are very proud of Lila. If Ward wins on the national level, she could win $20,000.
Ward's love for poetry began her Freshman year when her English class had a unit on poetry. The requirement for that year was to memorize a poem and present it in front of the class.
"The winner (of the class competition) goes to the school-wide one, and I won that," Ward said. "Originally, I just thought of it as an assignment and I just wanted to get a grade, then I realized I was good at it and I really liked it (poetry) by picking out poems that really speak to me."
After winning the school-wide contest her Freshman year, Ward then went onto the state finals but did not make it to the final round.
As the 2022 Indiana Poetry Out Loud State Champion, Ward's poem was 32 lines in which she had two weeks to memorize.
"I really took it (Poetry Out Loud) to heart this year, and I spent forever this year trying to pick the perfect poem," Ward said. "For the state level you have to have one poem that was written before the 20th Century so I was just looking in the category before the 20th Century."
Throughout her high school activities, Ward has participated in musicals and plays which has aided in her gift of memorizing. While memorizing her poem for the state finals, Ward was consistent on memorizing four lines per day of her poem.
Ward's parents (Ryan and Heather Ward) are very proud of their daughter and have always supported her.
"Poetry is the one thing that I do in my life just because I love it," Ward said. "I think that I might go to school for something science related maybe chemistry, I have four colleges that I have been accepted into, and I am in the middle of scholarship weekends and choosing things."
As far as current activities, Ward loves reading, especially fantasy and science fiction, along with extra curricular events at ETA.
Ward said she had a thousand emotions at once when she was announced the state winner and she has worked extremely hard for this title.
"I never thought that I would ever be (state) number one," Ward said.
With a very energetic character, Ward also runs a cake business out of her home which is called "Joy Cakes" which she started her Freshman year.
"I always loved to decorate cakes, I was in 4-H competitions and my Freshman year I made it to state and Sophomore and Junior year I won (4-H) state with my cake," Ward said. "Then I started making them (cakes) for fundraisers.....I have made cakes since I was in third grade".
Ward said her motivation comes from her parents because they value education and learning new things.
"I like taking things that send a message that I think people can learn from," Ward said. "Like the (state final) poem that I did (The Coming Woman) that was written in the 1800s.....it kinda talks about how women were treated (in the 1800s) but not in a crazy way, not like in an abusive way, but just feeling like they (women) are second all of the time."
You can review Ward's state winning poem (The Coming Woman) online at https://www.poetryoutloud.org/poem/the-coming-woman/
"I am sure people can learn something about the world from the poems," Ward said.
