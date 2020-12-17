Fort Wayne, Ind.— In a pair of moves designed to better serve the people of Whitley County, local nonprofit Passages, Inc. is planning to merge with Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana, while Brightpoint plans to take on The Whitley Crossings Neighborhood Corporation currently affiliated with Passages.
Easterseals Arc and Passages each have more than 65 years of history supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Merging the two organizations will allow them to provide additional services to more individuals and families in Whitley County. The goal is to complete the process by March 2021. After the merger, operations in the Fort Wayne area will continue to be known as Easterseals Arc, while operations in Whitley County will be known as Easterseals Passages.
“This move will prepare Passages for the future and allows us to partner with a fantastic organization in Easterseals Arc,” said Passages President & CEO Jason Meyer. “With our combined expertise and resources, we can provide more opportunities for people with disabilities to thrive in Whitley County.”
Easterseals Arc CEO/President Donna Elbrecht shared Meyer’s enthusiasm and commitment to growth.
“We are always committed to serving individuals and families in northeast Indiana,” Elbrecht said. “This is a great opportunity to provide new and innovative services and supports in Whitley County. We know we can do more together with Passages by combining our strengths.”
Although Easterseals Arc and Passages have a shared mission to support people with disabilities, the low- to moderate-income housing provided by Whitley Crossings is a better match for Brightpoint’s mission of removing the causes and conditions of poverty.
“I’m proud of the work we have done through Whitley Crossings,” Meyer said. “Having Passages and Whitley Crossings each affiliated with a larger organization of similar focus will ultimately improve both organizations.”
Brightpoint serves individuals and families throughout northeast Indiana, including Whitley County.
“Brightpoint has a long history of serving Whitley County with a wide variety of programs, and we have developed affordable housing in other areas of Northeast Indiana,” Brightpoint President/CEO Steve Hoffman said. “We’re excited by the opportunity to serve Whitley County in this way in the future.”
