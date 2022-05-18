COLUMBIA CITY — Maria Tippmann-Nancarrow has been named community relations and development director for Easterseals Passages.
In her new role, Tippmann-Nancarrow will build relationships with community partners and donors to support Easterseals Passages and the individuals served by the organization.
Tippman-Nancarrow brings extensive experience to the organization, including previous positions at GiGi’s Playhouse, Saint Anne Communities and A Mother’s Hope.
“It is an honor to be in a position where I can use my experience and background to support the Easterseals Passages team as they offer such vital services to people right here in this community,” Tippmann-Nancarrow said.
Easterseals Passages, previously known as Passages, Inc., has provided programs and services for individuals with disabilities in Whitley County for more than 65 years. Within the past year, the organization has expanded its employment services; added behavior consulting and respite services; introduced new classes and activities such as karate, ballroom dancing and culinary arts; and improved staff wages, benefits and support resources.
