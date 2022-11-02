Eco Fest and the Allen County Department of Environmental Management (ACDEM) are partnering to help you “Green your Halloween” by offering a special recycling opportunity. Families are invited to save clean, plastic candy wrappers and turn them in for recycling through the Terracycle program.
Only plastic wrappers will be accepted. This includes plastics with a metallic layer. Paper wrappers, paper boxes, sucker sticks, aluminum foil wrappers, and dirty items are not accepted. Participants are encouraged to use the “tear test” — if the item easily rips in half, please do not include it. Residents are asked to support the recycling process by remembering to sort effectively – “When in doubt, throw it out!”
Wrappers will be collected at the Eco Fest and ACDEM booths at Dirt Wain’s Compost Festival on Nov. 4, 2022. This event will be at Trinity English Lutheran Church (450 W. Washington Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46802) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free. Participants are encouraged to pack wrappers in a reusable bag or container. Receptacles will be available to dump individual wrappers into. Free composting is also available at this event for unpainted pumpkins.
Additional collection will be offered at the following locations:
- Mercantile on Main (1753 W Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46808)
Nov. 3 – 5, 10 and 11; 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Three Rivers Natural Food Co-Op and Deli (1612 Sherman Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46808)
Oct. 31 – Nov. 11; Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday noon– 6 p.m.
Participants should only leave items during business hours. Material collection ends on Nov. 11.
Plastic candy and food wrappers are not accepted in traditional recycling programs. Additional ideas for Halloween sustainability include donating costumes after use, making costumes at home, composting pumpkins and reusing decorations yearly. Please follow ACDEM and Eco Fest on social media to learn more.
