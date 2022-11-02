Eco Fest and the Allen County Department of Environmental Management (ACDEM) are partnering to help you “Green your Halloween” by offering a special recycling opportunity. Families are invited to save clean, plastic candy wrappers and turn them in for recycling through the Terracycle program.

Only plastic wrappers will be accepted. This includes plastics with a metallic layer. Paper wrappers, paper boxes, sucker sticks, aluminum foil wrappers, and dirty items are not accepted. Participants are encouraged to use the “tear test” — if the item easily rips in half, please do not include it. Residents are asked to support the recycling process by remembering to sort effectively – “When in doubt, throw it out!”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.