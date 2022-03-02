COLUMBIA CITY — An Elkhart man has been sentenced to 58 years for child molesting, a sentence rendered this week during the Whitley County Circuit Court proceedings.
Michael N. Jacobs, 44, received the sentence which came after he was found guilty in a jury trial. It was the result of incidents involving a 10 year-old girl.
First to speak in the hearing was the guardian of the victim, who took over care of her in June of 2020. They wished to thank the judge, detective in the case and the prosecutor.
“You people have given her the justice she deserves,” they said.
To Jacobs, they called him a “monster.”
“To know what you have done and are capable of doing makes my heart bleed as a mother, an aunt and a human being,” they said. “You haunt my dreams. A father doesn’t hurt their child in any way you did. You tried to put her light out.”
A letter from the victim was also read out in court. She, too, thanked the prosecutor, detective and judge in her case. She also expressed a plan to rise about the struggle she faced, saying, “I will come back stronger everyday.”
To Jacobs, she said “you stole my innocence and never game me a childhood. I will never forgive you. You will forever be a monster.”
Things got heated once Prosecutor DJ Sigler made his argument. Sigler spent time going over some of the details in the case, at which time Jacobs began to scream profanities at the prosecutor. Officers in the courtroom called for his silence and Judge Matthew Rentschler warned him that a further outbreak would result in Jacobs’ removal from the court.
Sigler argued that Jacobs’ criminal record of 12 misdemeanors and 10 felonies should be considered aggravating factors in the case, along with a history of violating probation. More than that though, Sigler argued Jacobs was in a position of trust to the victim. He noted that records showed Jacobs threatened to harm the victim if they spoke out, along with emotionally manipulating others to support his illegal acts.
Sigler closed his argument by saying, “monsters aren’t always under the bed. Sometimes they are in the bedroom next door.”
When offered the chance to speak on his behalf, Jacobs remained silent.
Defense attorney Anthony Churchward noted that Jacobs maintained he was innocent in the case. He also noted that among the counts against him, Jacobs was facing an enhancement for being a habitual offender. Because of this Churchward said Jacobs’ criminal history should not be considered further as an aggravating factor. He also noted that Jacobs intends to appeal his sentence.
In total Jacobs had 10 counts to be sentenced for. In the end for child molesting, a Level 1 felony, Jacobs was sentenced to 38 years to be served in its entirety. A further 20 years were sentenced for Jacobs being a habitual offender, which resulted in a total of 58 years to be served. The remainder of the counts were ordered to be served concurrently, or at the same time, as the first. He was given credit for 507 days served.
Also in court to be sentenced was Robert M. Crouse, 58, of Columbia City, who was found guilty of three counts of rape in a bench trial.
Defense Attorney Churchward wished to highlight that Crouse was detailed in his account to detectives in the case, but Crouse maintained the interactions with the three victims, all siblings, were consensual. Churchward noted that Crouse had one prior felony conviction, but was hoping this would not be weighed as an aggravating factor. He also asked the judge to take into account Crouse’s health issues.
Prosecutor Sigler recalled the trial, where expert witnesses informed the court that the three victims in the case all suffered from intellectual disabilities, mentally functioning at elementary level. One of the victims was also nonverbal.
“The idea that one was nonverbal and could consent to anything is laughable,” Sigler said. “He (Crouse) chose his victims because they couldn’t fight back.”
Crouse was serving as pastor of Faith Baptist Church at the time the incidents occurred. By holding this work, Sigler argued Crouse violated a position of trust to the victims.
When given the chance to speak, Crouse said he had time to reflect in the past six months he was incarcerated. He called his actions “horrible.”
When reflecting on the bench trial, Judge Rentschler said, “the court did not think it a difficult decision to find you guilty in this case. These were children that from expert testimony and simple observation the court was able to find (these individuals) were unable to consent.”
The judge added, “you recognize what you did was horrible. I recognize what you did as criminal.”
Each count of rape received a 10 year sentence, each to be served consecutively. In total Crouse received a 30 year sentence to be served at the Indiana Department of Corrections. Crouse was given credit for 269 days served. Crouse also expressed a desire to appeal his sentence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.