FORT WAYNE – The Community Foundation of Whitley County and Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana announced an endowment matching program to increase help for local people with cancer.
The foundation and local nonprofit will both match all donations to the Cancer Services Fund held at the foundation for the next year. The matching program will triple Investments from donors wanting to reduce the pain and hardship cancer causes local families.
Anyone interested in making a gift should send it to the foundation at 400 N. Whitley St., Columbia City, IN 46725. Donors may also visit the foundation’s website at www.cfwhitley.org and make an online donation. For more information contact the foundation at (260)244-5224.
“The Community Foundation of Whitley County recognizes that Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana plays a pivotal role in meeting the needs of local cancer patients and their families,” said September McConnell, CEO of the foundation. “When people feel lost, Cancer Services provides them with a place to turn for advice and support. They are experts in connectivity to resources, advocacy, and patient care. Given the enormous impact they have on our community, we are honored to partner with Cancer Services in this exciting opportunity to build their endowment.
“A gift today will be matched by both the Cancer Services and the foundation. This means a $10 gift turns to $30 and $1,000 turns into $3,000. For donors who like to know their donation is being maximized, there’s simply no better time to make a gift.”
“We are grateful to the Community Foundation of Whitley County not only for this strong demonstration of support for people with cancer, but also for the many ways the foundation works to strengthen and support effective non-profit stewardship to better serve the community,” said Dianne May, Cancer Services’ executive director.
