FORT WAYNE – The Community Foundation of Whitley County and Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana announced an endowment matching program to increase help for local people with cancer.

The foundation and local nonprofit will both match all donations to the Cancer Services Fund held at the foundation for the next year. The matching program will triple Investments from donors wanting to reduce the pain and hardship cancer causes local families.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.