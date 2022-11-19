COLUMBIA CITY — There’s a new business in town, offering land maintenance and property clean-up.
This business, located in Columbia City, is called Red Acres Contracting, and was recently launched by owner John “J.C.” Cochlin.
COLUMBIA CITY — There’s a new business in town, offering land maintenance and property clean-up.
This business, located in Columbia City, is called Red Acres Contracting, and was recently launched by owner John “J.C.” Cochlin.
“Almost any need a landowner may have can be met by using our services,” Cochlin said of his business.
Work is based on the seasons, with each season Cochlin able to provide different services. Among these are snow removal, hay baling, harvest assistance for small farms, gravel driveway installation, mowing, debris clean-up, stump removal, small tree clearing, brush clearing, tilling, cultivating and post hole digging.
These services, it was noted in a recent press release, makes land “safer to use and easier to work on.” It also increases property value and marketability.
“Red Acres has the equipment and I have the experience to offer a wide variety of services to property owners,” Cochlin said.
Among Red Acres’ most recent equipment additions are skid loader attachments, front end loader equipment and pull-behind equipment.
Cochlin is a native of Whitley County.
“I am looking forward to helping the residents and businesses in the community with projects that they may not otherwise be able to do,” he said.
As his business continues to grow, Cochlin plans to continue to add equipment to its fleet, and do so in a way that meets the needs of the community. Red Acres will be launching a website soon and will be on the Facebook and Next Door social media platforms.
Red Acres Contracting is a client of the Northeast Indiana Small Business Development Center, where Cochlin received business start-up and marketing assistance.
To learn more about the business, contact Cochlin at 260-229-8701 or email RedAcresIN@outlook.com.
“Give me a call and let’s talk about your needs,” said Cochlin.
