“Travel opens your heart, broadens your mind and fills your life with stories to tell.” This is a quote by travel blogger Paula Bendfeldt, and a sentiment many travel enthusiasts share.
“It expands your horizons. We slow down to pay attention to the little details, we take the time to notice the beauty in things that slip by us at home, stop and cherish those moments, make those memories and have those experiences that enrich our daily life,” said Danielle Gaerte, travel planner and owner of Oasis Travel Awaits Co.
Gaerte is a Midwest native. Most of her life, she said, was spent with her husband raising their four kids. Now three of her children have graduated, with another in high school.
“In summer of 2020, I started thinking ‘what is next for me’,” she said. “I thought about what I love to do, what I want to do, and launched my agency in November.” Oasis Awaits Travel Co. serves the Midwest region, including northeast Indiana.
Her business opened still in the height of COVID, but it’s something Gaerte said she thought about intentionally.
“I wanted to grow (my business) authentically over time, and travel had nowhere to go but up,” Gaerte said.
Travel has certainly gone up. Gaerte said 2022 was a record-setting year for the travel industry, and this, she said, was a surprise to many. Most expected travel to pick up by 2024.
The demand for travel continues, with Gaerte saying, “the buzz is 2023 will continue to get bigger and exceed 2022.”
The reason for this, she said, is people have decided to stop waiting. Some conclude life is too short to put off their dream vacation.
“The message from my clients is COVID has taught people travel is not a guarantee and they don’t want to put it off,” Gaerte said. “It’s a big step, and it’s very exciting to have a job that helps make people’s dream a reality.”
Each year a list of top travel destinations is considered by many travel companies. Driving trends could be some locations have reopened after shutting down for COVID. For others, they are choosing the top spots on their own wish lists. Gaerte said others are even influenced by social media, seeing photos of destinations or seeing where other people are choosing to travel to.
She recently provided a list of the top five places people are booking this year.
Europe as a whole, Gaerte said, is “starting to explode,” and top on the list for many is Italy.
“Italy has that constant allure,” Gaerte said. “It’s one of those places in the top five destinations.”
Gaerte said every tour for an Italy supplier she works with has already sold out of bookings for 2023.
Its appeal comes from warm sunny weather for those who want to get away from the cold, it offers 55 World Heritage sites for the history buffs and is a mecca for food lovers.
Another popular European country is Greece. Gaerte said drawing interest to this destination is social media, and it is a popular destination for celebrities.
Travelers enjoy the many islands that can be explored, the many sunny beaches it provides and, of course, the many ancient Greek historical sites.
Another European country to top the list, Gaerte said, is Ireland. Here, people love getting in touch with Celtic culture, learning about Ireland’s thousands of castles and ruins, its history, its music and enjoying the green countryside. Others enjoy Ireland’s capital city of Dublin, with the Guinness Storehouse, the city’s many pubs, historical pub crawls and more. Gaerte said Ireland is a popular destination as it is in closer proximity to the U.S., and easier to access. It also was one of the first country’s to lift its restrictions.
Closer to home, Mexico remains a popular tourist destination.
“People love the sun and sand, and want to escape the (bad) weather,” Gaerte said.
Mexico also provides value for money, Gaerte said, with several offerings at affordable prices, sometimes even cheaper than traveling domestically.
“The value the country continues to provide is hard to compete with,” Gaerte said.
Always drawing crowds to the country is the culture and food, with different regional cuisines providing different flavors that make up the fabric of Mexican cuisine.
Like years before it, Alaska continues to be the top destination in the U.S. people want to travel to.
It’s a destination, Gaerte said, that is on many bucket lists for her clients. It’s a great alternative for those not ready to travel internationally, but provides a landscape very different from the continental U.S.
Often referred to as “The Last Frontier,” Alaska still feels wild, and gives people the chance to get in touch with nature, see glaciers up close and visit one of the state’s eight national parks.
The trip one plans provides new opportunities, but sometimes the sweetest part is coming back home and keeping those memories close.
“So much of that sweetness is to come home and be thankful for what we have here,” Gaerte said, adding the lessons we learn from seeing how others live can help us improve our own lives.
“Travel is a gift,” she said. “It’s an opportunity for us to get outside of our normal everyday reality, it allows us an insight into another culture, another destination, its daily rhythms. I think it’s a beautiful picture of how we are all different. Each culture and each destination has its own way of doing things, and travel opens our eyes to the beauty of how other people live. It’s a gift we get to bring back and improve the quality of our own daily life.”
For more information on these destinations or Oasis Awaits Travel Co., visit https://oasisawaitstravelco.com/ or find them on Facebook at Oasis Awaits Travel Co.
