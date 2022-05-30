PIERCETON - Born Feb. 22, 1793 in Somerset, PA, Peter Long was the son of Jacob and Catherine (Himmelberger) Long and was the fourth of nine siblings. On Saturday, a new grave marker for Long was mounted in the Bonneville Cemetery by his family and friends to replace the broken unreadable gravestone from 1870.
On Feb. 18, 1813, at the age of 19, Long enlisted in 22d U.S Infantry at North Hampton, PA, for a period of five years, and his Commander was Caption Willis Faulks. Long was appointed Corporal on July 1, 1813, then Sergeant the first of March in 1814. On July 25, 1814, Long became a Prisoner of War at the Battle of Niagara and kept prisoner at Halifax. On April 20, 1815, he arrived at Salem from Halifax. Long was present at roll in July, 1815, with Captain Marrows commanding 22d U.S Infantry and discharged at Sackets Harbor on July 8, 1815, under a surgeon's certificate (deafness).
Evidence indicates that Long was awarded a land grant for 320 acres in an unknown area.
In 1817, PA, Long married Ann Margret Berry, and they were Blessed with 12 children.
Behind Long lies his one son, James, his grandson Henry and his great granddaughter Lillian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.