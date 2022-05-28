COLUMBIA CITY — On June 2, 2022 at 6 p.m. students in the current Film Literature course at Eagle Tech Academy will premier the short films they’ve been working on
throughout the trimester. A total of seven film crews will have the opportunity to show their films on the big screen thanks to a partnership with Bones Theatre.
Please consider coming out to support the students and help them show off all their hard work. Admission will be $3 for all patrons attending the festival, and all funds raised will go towards purchasing camera equipment for future use in the course and at ETA. Advanced tickets can be purchased at Bones Theatre, the Eagle Tech Academy main office, or Brew’Ha. Tickets will also be sold at the door the night of the event; however, seating may be limited.
Throughout the 18-week course, the film crews spend time analyzing and understanding films as well as the filmmaking process. This is done through various group discussions, homework assignments and workshops from professionals in the filmmaking industry both locally in Fort Wayne, and through larger networks throughout Indiana. As they learn how to look at films through a different lens, that of the people who create them, the students are also simultaneously working towards making their own short film.
In a small crew of three to four members, the learners brainstorm, write, cast, film, edit and market their short film. Thursday, June 2 will be the night that they premier their short films, which are 10-14 minutes in length. This will also be an opportunity for the filmmakers as well as their cast members to walk the red carpet.
