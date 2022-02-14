Fort Wayne – Questa Education Foundation’s Traditional Scholars Program application is open through March 15, 2022. The program is designed for high school seniors and college freshman planning on attending college in fall 2022. Students considering any major or degree field are encouraged to apply. However, specific funding is available for students studying manufacturing-related fields, computer science, healthcare, STEM, and women studying business.
“To meet regional talent needs, Questa places a priority on funding students in high-demand fields,” said Elizabeth Bushnell, Executive Director of Questa Education Foundation. “The Traditional Scholars program helps students afford college and encourages them to remain in our region after graduation to build our talent pool.”
The Traditional Questa Scholars Program offers a unique way for a student to make up the gap between the cost of attendance and what they can afford to pay. The program allows a student to borrow up to $5,000 per year for a certificate, associate, or bachelor’s degree. When scholars meet the qualifying criteria, up to 75% of their loan can be forgiven. The forgiveness feature combined with the low, fixed interest rate after graduation makes the program an unbeatable loan option for students and families.
In addition to serving traditional students, Questa also has funding opportunities for juniors and seniors in college as well as adult learners through the Contemporary Scholars Program application, open year-round. For more information on Questa Education Foundation programs and to access the application, visit the website at www.questafoundation.org or call us at 260-407-6494.
