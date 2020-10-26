COLUMBIA CITY — Epsilon Chapter of Sigma Eta Fine Arts Sorority celebrated Halloween at its October meeting. Kris Richey presented her program “Places: England’s Historic Country Manors.” Richey highlighted five manors she and her husband have visited that have connection with her ancestors.
Pictured: Chambercombe Manor, is a Norman manor house in the hills of Devonshire, which was also listed in the Domesday Book. It is well-preserved and is said to be one of the most haunted buildings in the United Kingdom. Henry Grey, father of Lady Jane Grey, once owned it. She is said to have spent time here, and the Tudor bedroom is named after her. An elaborate four-poster bed with intricate carvings on all visible surfaces sits in the room which has a barrel vaulted ceiling with plaster frieze, a coat of arms above the fireplace, a Tudor chest, and a floor formed partly with ship planking. Adjoining that room, a hidden room was discovered in 1865. Walled in with a boarded-up window and no door, the room contained a large 4-poster bed with the skeleton of a woman lying upon it – a “Haunted Room” indeed. Legend identifies the skeleton as the granddaughter of a notorious wrecker (a person who lured ships to rocky coasts to crash and loot them) who died in a shipwreck nearby.
Other ghosts include two little girls who often prank visitors, the swaying ship’s planking floor, a cursed chair, a ghostly Jack Russell terrier, a small boy in the kitchen, a man in the hall, and a lady near the pond by the tea room, a self-rocking cradle, cold spots, and the strong scent of lavender perfume. The property has been owned by a trust since 1979 and hosts an annual Halloween “fright night,” canceled this year by Covid.
See Saturday, Oct. 31 paper to learn more.
