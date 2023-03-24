COLUMBIA CITY — Around 410 Whitley County first graders attended the annual Ag Day at the 4-H Center on Thursday, March 2, which was hosted by the Whitley County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), Whitley County Farm Bureau, Inc. and the Purdue University Cooperative Extension Service. This event was made possible with the work and help from the FFA Chapter from Columbia City High School.
The first graders got to see a wide variety of farm animals and learned what products come from what animals that. There were nine different stops that were set up under the 4-H Center’s roof for the first-grade students from Mary Raber, Northern Heights, Coesse, Little Turtle, South Whitley and Churubusco to see. The students got a chance to visit each stop, to ask questions and had an opportunity to pet the animals.
“This is something that we really enjoy doing for the first graders,” said Nadean Lamle, Office Manager for the Whitley SWCD. “Many of these children have never had the opportunity to be close to a farm animal. We try to remind the students, chaperones and teachers that if it wasn’t for the farmer, their parents wouldn’t be able to buy many of the products that we take for granted in our everyday lives. A farmer somewhere had to raise the foods that we eat every day.”
The Columbia City FFA Chapter supplied speakers for eight of the nine of the stops and all the animals. Plus, the FFA Chapter supplied the tour guides to help the teachers with the students and to guide them from stop to stop.
Jake Reiff handled the pig stop. He explained the notches that are cut into the baby pig’s ears is for identification of the baby pig in relationship with its litter. He explained that when the pigs are finished out or grown, they will be used for food products such as ham, bacon, sausage and pork chops.
Allyson Schmit supplied the chickens and Lily Fowler explained that some of the chickens were bred to be layers so we will have eggs, and others were bred for their meat to eat. She explained that different breeds lay colored eggs and you can tell the color of the eggs by looking at the color of the chicken’s ear lobes.
Makenzie Hoskins handled the rabbit stop. She explained that rabbits make excellent pets. When they are content and relaxed, they can purr like a cat. Their average life span is between eight to 10 years. They are plant eaters or herbivores. Rabbits can clean or groom themselves.
Ferrell Farms brought ewe and her two lambs to share with the first graders. Karaline Schuman explained to the first graders that we use the wool from sheep for clothing, blankets, slippers and other items. We also eat the meat from sheep.
Hannah Green explained that there are several different kinds of goats such as milk goats or meat goats. The goats at Ag Day this year were young meat goats. Raising goats has become a popular thing since there is a large demand for goat milk for drinking and for cheese, and more people are eating goat meat than ever before because it is very lean.
Lorin Miller provided two Guernsey calves that Baylee Smith talked about with the first graders. She explained that Guernsey cattle are a medium sized breed that is famous for their rich milk. They are a calm, docile breed that are easy to manage and maintain on a small farm. Smith also explained how to care for the calves.
Lorin Miller brought in her horse to show the first graders. She showed how to groom the horse, and demonstrated with the halters that are used to lead them. She described what horses eat and talked about the saddle that is used to ride a horse. The first graders really enjoyed looking at and petting the horse.
Pam Ousley represented Indiana Farm Bureau Inc – Advocating for Agriculture. She explained how many farmers it takes to make a pizza. Someone must raise the wheat to make the dough, tomatoes to make the sauce, cows to make the cheese, corn, and hay to feed the cow, onions and peppers that go on the pizza. Plus, all the jobs farming provides for workers such building the tractors, combines, planters, mowers, tires for all the equipment and carpenters to build the barns, grain storage and feeders.
More’s Farm Store furnished two tractors for the event. Sam Mullett, Caden Poling and Kyle Porter took turns handling the tractor stop. They described the different jobs that people use tractors to perform. They pointed out some of the things you need to do to be safe on and around tractors. This was one of the first graders’ favorite stops as they liked the opportunity to sit on a tractor.
Sam Mullett, Sarah Landers, Kaylee Michaud, Mason Saggars, Bryana Button, Sam Eberly, Lauren Rouch, Hanna Quinn and Hailey Bilderback were guides to assist the teachers and first graders from stop to stop during the day.
At the end of the day each first grader was given a coloring book to take back to their school. This year’s coloring book explained many products we get from farms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.