COLUMBIA CITY — Around 410 Whitley County first graders attended the annual Ag Day at the 4-H Center on Thursday, March 2, which was hosted by the Whitley County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), Whitley County Farm Bureau, Inc. and the Purdue University Cooperative Extension Service. This event was made possible with the work and help from the FFA Chapter from Columbia City High School.

The first graders got to see a wide variety of farm animals and learned what products come from what animals that. There were nine different stops that were set up under the 4-H Center’s roof for the first-grade students from Mary Raber, Northern Heights, Coesse, Little Turtle, South Whitley and Churubusco to see. The students got a chance to visit each stop, to ask questions and had an opportunity to pet the animals.

