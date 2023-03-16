COLUMBIA CITY — The first steps towards constructing the new Whitley County Jail were made this week.
During the March 7 meeting of the Whitley County Council, Commissioner Chad Banks shared that this week workers would be out installing silt fencing. Once done, crews would begin moving dirt, then put up fencing, barricades and signs, with official construction expected to begin April 3, pending inclement weather delays.
The new jail will be located off Opportunity Drive in Columbia City.
The steps to get to the new jail go as far back as 2012. Each year the state conducts inspections in county jails. Since that time, it was reported that findings had been made for overcrowding. In 2017, county officials received a letter from the state that a solution must be made.
The Jail Task Force, which officials said was created years prior, began to come up with solutions for the overcrowding concerns. The group met with the sheriff, trying to determine where to send inmates, but it was discovered no surrounding jails had space, and others were facing similar issues.
The state requires jails to stay within 80 percent capacity for its bed space. This would put Whitley County’s jail at 80 inmates. Reports in past county meetings have indicated that at its highest the Whitley County Jail has housed some 140 inmates.
A needs assessment for the jail was determined, and council approved a contract for a study to be done. It was ultimately determined a new facility with more beds would be needed.
In June 2019, council passed the establishment of a local income tax, which would accrue money for the jail project. After a few months, commissioners returned to the council with a plan to look for a potential site.
The County Commissioners were under a different administration at that time, but Commissioner Chad Banks recalled some details as he served as a County Councilman.
Banks recalled several sites were reviewed. One of those was land west of 80/20, which was not listed at the time though. Another idea was for property east of Sailrite, which the county passed on as other parties were interested. Additionally, the site had no utilities to it, which would have come at a higher cost.
The county even considered building on the current facility. Banks shared that when the jail was built in 1987, the county was told it could build up, adding floors to it when needed. In an interesting piece of information, Elevatus, the company hired to design the new jail, has its roots with Schenkelschultz, the firm who designed the current jail. But the building standards only allow for administrative space, not confinement, to be added. Banks said the other piece to consider is that the entire jail would have to be upgraded to current 2023 building standards, which wouldn’t make fiscal sense.
Another idea the county considered was to build a new correction facility for assistance programs to reduce recidivism. The challenge with that, Banks noted, is those services are voluntary, and would not directly address the jail population problem. The performance services assessment conducted by the county supported that idea, Banks said.
“The right thing to do was build a jail. We had land and the soil samples supported the build,” Banks said.
The then-commissioners determined the property in Armstrong Park, with an average of 15 acres, would be the location. The site was attractive to them for the fact utilities were already there, and came at a better price.
In a message to county residents through a Live Facebook feed, Commissioner Theresa Baysinger added, “A site was needed with utility access, somewhat centrally located in the county and someone willing to sell their land. This location met those needs.”
Commissioners went before the council Feb. 4, 2020 requesting a resolution to purchase real estate and hire appraisers, which the council approved. Then on March 3, commissioners gave a report to council on the process of obtaining land, and council asked for the commissioners to do a soil test.
In May 2020, commissioners told council a contract had been drawn up with DRATS, Inc. (the property owner) attorney. For the next several months, studies were conducted and negotiations made.
Then on June 8, 2021, commissioners presented a purchase agreement of $350,000 for the site, which was approved by council.
Elevatus, Banks said, is one of the leading jail architect firms, and has assisted the county in designing a “much more efficient” space, with “greater visibility” for staff.
County officials toured other jail facilities including Fulton County and Adams County. Favoring the Adams County design, the county used it as a prototype for the project, with intentions to modify it to the needs of Whitley County. Doing so, Banks noted, meant a price reduction in the design.
The new jail will be able to house 226 total beds in the general population, with 10 beds in inmate services and a further 24 in a new program to Whitley County – the Jail Chemical Addiction program. This program, as Baysinger noted in her live video, is intended to help reduce recidivism in the county by tackling addiction issues. The site is large enough that if the need arises, officials say there is room for expansion, but emphasized no plans to do so were in the works.
In regards to transporting inmates to county hearings, there would be space within the jail for court proceedings, with staff able to use existing vehicles to transport inmates to the courthouse when needed.
When looking at cost, the projected cost of the jail is $34,884,376. With soft costs added, including furniture, office equipment, fiber internet, computers etc., the final cost is expected to be $38,224,776.
Being used to pay for this project is a $25,530,000 bond, $4 million from the Whitley County Redevelopment Commission, $1 million from CEDIT funds, $3 million from American Rescue Plan dollars earmarked for this project and the local income tax which has generated $7.2 million.
Many have asked what the plan for the current jail will be once the new one is completed.
“We have about 18 months to two years before the new jail is actually operational so we do have some time,” Baysinger said. “To go in and remodel the jail and get the cells out will be in the millions of dollars to do.” She later added, “Some ideas have been tossed around. This will be our next task.”
The project has been met with debate, with several in the community expressing concerns for safety and feeling a lack of knowledge regarding the project.
When considering safety, officials have considered the history of the current location, in the heart of downtown. Downtown is where many local events occur, and Banks said he was not aware of any major incident. Officials have no evidence to suspect that would change at the new location.
Commissioners have encouraged the public to come to their meetings, which occur on the first and third Monday of each month at 1 p.m. in the Whitley County Government Center. These meetings, they said, have been advertised and documented as required for the public to attend throughout the process.
“We’re doing our due diligence,” said Commissioner Rob Schuman.
“I hear the concerns, I understand them,” said Banks, adding “we are responding to a problem and are tasked with making the decisions our constituents have elected us to make.”
