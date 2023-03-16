COLUMBIA CITY — The first steps towards constructing the new Whitley County Jail were made this week.

During the March 7 meeting of the Whitley County Council, Commissioner Chad Banks shared that this week workers would be out installing silt fencing. Once done, crews would begin moving dirt, then put up fencing, barricades and signs, with official construction expected to begin April 3, pending inclement weather delays.

