COLUMBIA CITY — A former Columbia City pastor has been convicted of three counts of rape after being tried to the Whitley County Circuit Court.
The verdict was rendered Tuesday, Feb. 15 before Circuit Court Judge Matthew Rentschler. It involved Robert M. Crouse, 59, who was formerly the pastor at Faith Baptist Church and had been for approximately 20 years.
Crouse has been convicted of three counts of rape, all listed as Level 3 felonies.
It was during his time as a pastor that the incidents occurred, involving three siblings involved in the youth group program. It was revealed during the case, through testimony provided by the state’s expert witnesses, that that individuals each suffered from intellectual disabilities.
In total eight witnesses were called by the state to testify, five of which were considered experts in their field including a child psychologist and certified forensic interviewer. Also speaking was the lead investigator in the case Detective Robert “Chip” Stevenson.
But also appearing in court were the three victims in the case. They detailed that in 2018, Crouse had started having the youth group clean the church on the weekends, adding that later Crouse changed it to just having the three victims there.
“They also described physical and verbal abuse Crouse would administer during the rapes,” read a recent press release from the Whitley County Prosecutor’s Office. “The defendant would call them names, beat them and insist they call him “master.”
Crouse had previously been convicted of theft in 2013. In that case, he was convicted for taking thousands of dollars from individuals for funeral monuments that were either never made or delivered.
In the end, Whitley County Prosecutor D.J. Sigler said he was happy with the verdict against Crouse, and expressed admiration for the victims’ strength to speak out.
“The bottom line is that these young people are extraordinary. For each of them to take the stand and share their story was unbelievably difficult. But they persevered.”
Sigler also thanked the Columbia City Police Department for their work in the case.
“Convictions come from solid investigations and good police work. We’re fortunate in this community to have both,” he said.
What is still to be determined is the official sentence Crouse will face. Rape is a Level 3 felony in Indiana, and could lead to a sentence between three and 16 years. With three counts against him, Crouse could face up to 48 years in prison. He will be formally sentenced on Monday Feb. 28 at 8:30 a.m. in the Whitley County Circuit Court.
