COLUMBIA CITY — A former pastor now faces an eight year sentence for child molestation, a sentence rendered during the Whitley County Circuit Court proceedings Monday, Aug. 8.
Steven F. Ardhuerumly, 68, of LaOtto, was ordered to serve six years of his eight year sentence at the Indiana Department of Corrections on two counts of child molestation, as Class C felonies, and attempted child molestation, a Level 4 felony.
The charges involve three young girls under the age of 14, and would have occurred at different times between 2006 and 2021.
Ardhuerumly had previously been a pastor in Churubusco before transitioning to Auburn. Most recently he had been a member of Heritage Community Church in Auburn.
During the sentencing the mother of one of the victims read a statement to the court. In it, she called Ardhuerumly a “wolf in sheep’s clothing” and added, “you cannot undo the damage you have done to this family.”
Defense attorney Ridenour made the argument to the court Ardhuerumly had accepted responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty, he had expressed remorse, enrolled in counseling and had no prior criminal record.
Representing the state was Deputy Prosecutor Lindsey Grossnickle. She challenged if Arhuerumly was truly remorseful, but spent time considering the impact on the victims.
When offered the chance to speak, Ardhuerumly said he was remorseful.
Judge Matthew Rentschler commented that the “depth of hurt” in this case was evident.
“I hope it is impressed upon everyone the amount and depth done by this behavior has lasting consequences,” he said.
He also made note the sentence was set in the plea agreement before the judge accepted it. The judge gave him credit for one day already served.
