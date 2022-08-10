Steven Ardhuerumly

COLUMBIA CITY — A former pastor now faces an eight year sentence for child molestation, a sentence rendered during the Whitley County Circuit Court proceedings Monday, Aug. 8.

Steven F. Ardhuerumly, 68, of LaOtto, was ordered to serve six years of his eight year sentence at the Indiana Department of Corrections on two counts of child molestation, as Class C felonies, and attempted child molestation, a Level 4 felony.

