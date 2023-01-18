COLUMBIA CITY — A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 65 years, the maximum available to the court, for murder after appearing in Whitley County Circuit Court Jan. 17.
Robert T. Drake, 29, was found guilty by jury in the death of Curtis Thomas, 30, of Fort Wayne. The trial took place over three days in December.
It was previously reported that in March 2022 a state trooper discovered Thomas’ body on the side of County Road 700 in Whitley County. An autopsy verified that Thomas had been shot in the chest in close range. Then on March 18, Drake was arrested.
According to multiple testimonies in the trial, the reason for Thomas’ death was because he had broken the windshield on the car of Drake’s friend.
“I’m not here to tell you Thomas was a saint, I’m not here to tell you he was a sinner. What I’m saying is (Thomas) was a human. He was a person, and through no fault of his own ran the ire of Drake, who took it upon himself to end his life,” said prosecuting attorney D.J. Sigler during the sentencing hearing. “For no reason and no rhyme, a life was lost.”
Sigler went on to argue Drake seemed unlikely to respond positively to treatment, particularly, he said, after Drake had already been offered treatment in prior cases. He added Drake had a juvenile history and two felony convictions – armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a violent felon. Sigler also detailed a risk assessment tool found Drake a “very high” risk to reoffend.
“He is not able and should not be able to walk among communities who respect the law,” Sigler argued.
Defense attorney Anthony Churchward asked the judge to consider Drake’s substance abuse history and addiction issues as mitigating factors. He also asked the judge to consider Drake’s troubled upbringing as a mitigator.
When offered the chance to speak, Drake said he felt “empathy for the family and Thomas.”
Drake said, “No one should ever have to suffer a tragedy such as this.”
“Curtis Thomas leaving this world was a horrible and unnecessary thing,” said Circuit Court Judge Matthew Rentschler.
The judge acknowledged Drake’s difficult childhood as a mitigating factor.
“We can’t choose how we are raised, but we can choose how we overcome,” Judge Rentschler said.
The judge noted a number of aggravating factors in the case including Drake’s criminal record, history of violating probation and parole, that he had just been released from prison before the offense occurred, his substance abuse history and gang involvement.
“Society needs to be kept safe from you for as long as possible,” Judge Rentschler said.
“We are grateful for this sentence,” Sigler said. “We feel it was important for the community.”
Drake did announce his intentions to appeal his conviction, and an appellate attorney will be appointed at a later date.
