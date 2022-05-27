COLUMBIA CITY — Four Columbia City High School students were selected for the Indiana Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (INFAME) awards.
Columbia City High School students Connor Bloomfield, Kameron Laux, Lyle Baron and Dalen Johnson were four of 12 students awarded for a regional initiative to implement career pathways that create a future highly skilled workforce.
“This is an amazing opportunity for students to continue their education while obtaining practical experience in manufacturing. The application of skills acquired through their CTE coursework at CCHS provides these students a foundation for their postsecondary plans,” said Jennifer Reiff, Whitley County Consolidated Schools Director of Innovation (CTE) and Technology.
Through the INFAME program, students will work for a sponsoring company for two years and will graduate with an associate degree from Ivy Tech Community College. Additionally, students will gain more than 1,800 hours of paid work experience and training on professional work ethic and LEAN manufacturing principles.
Students are placed with the following businesses respectively: LH Industries in Fort Wayne, Micropulse, Steel Dynamics Rail Division, and Steel Dynamics LaFarga in New Haven.
“These awards are an extension of existing partnerships with these businesses. Our community partners support students throughout their four years of high school through various opportunities. This INFAME recognition highlights the businesses’ investment in our students’ success. The success of the CCHS CTE programs is largely dependent upon the support of our area business and industry,” said Lori Heuer, Whitley County Consolidated Schools Talent Development Director.
Columbia City students have applied the last two years and have great success with the program and the business partnerships. In 2021, two students were awarded and continue to work with their business sponsor.
The students were recognized with a signing day with area employers, representatives from Whitley County Consolidated Schools and community members.
The development of opportunities for students allows practical experience and creates a pipeline of talent for Whitley County and regional advanced manufacturing companies.
