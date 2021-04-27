Be sure to mark your calendar's for this upcoming Friday, April 30 as the
Breast Diagnostic Center (BDC) will be hosting a Francine's Friends' Mobile Mammogram site at the Churubusco Parkview Physicians Group from 8 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. Francine's Friends' will only be accepting those with appointments by calling (260) 483-1847 or (800) 727-8439, ext. 68120. All women above 35 and above are welcome, with funding available for those who need it. Those insured will be bill through their insurance, while BDC offers discounted rates for noninsured patients. Screenings take roughly 15 minutes.
