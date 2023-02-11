From Pencils to Pixels Traveling Exhibit will be on loan from the Indiana Historical Society from Feb. 6 – Feb. 28, 2023 at the Whitley County Historical Museum. This exhibit explores the adventures of comic strip characters such as fat-cat Garfield, Brown County savant Abe Martin, and “Chic” Jackson’s “Roger Bean,” which featured the lives of a typical Hoosier family.
Drawn from the collections of IHS, the Indiana State Library and other institutions throughout the state, the exhibit also examines the life and work of the Indiana artists who have entertained and informed millions of newspaper readers (with syndication) across the country. Visitors will learn about “the dean of America’s editorial cartoonists,” Evansville’s Karl Kae Knecht; “the first black political cartoonist,” Henry Jackson Lewis, who worked for the Indianapolis Freeman; Richmond’s Gaar Williams, who earned a designation as the “James Whitcomb Riley of the pencil;” and Muncie’s Jim Davis, responsible for bringing Garfield to life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.